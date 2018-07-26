I-95 accident injures two, kills one, police say

An accident on southbound I-95 in Jasper County injured two people and killed another Thursday night, according to a S.C. Highway Patrol media recording.
Andera Hardy, of Hinesville, GA was driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty near mile marker 14 when the vehicle left the roadway at about 6 p.m., the recording states. The vehicle struck a tree.
One person was fatally injured in the crash. The person is not identified.
Hardy and a third occupant both received injuries.
All three occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
