Stock image
Stock image

Breaking News Alerts

I-95 accident injures two, kills one, police say

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

July 26, 2018 10:22 PM

An accident on southbound I-95 in Jasper County injured two people and killed another Thursday night, according to a S.C. Highway Patrol media recording.

Andera Hardy, of Hinesville, GA was driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty near mile marker 14 when the vehicle left the roadway at about 6 p.m., the recording states. The vehicle struck a tree.

One person was fatally injured in the crash. The person is not identified.

Hardy and a third occupant both received injuries.

All three occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

  Comments  