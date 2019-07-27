Hilton Head and world tennis icon Dennis Van Der Meer dies Saturday

Dennis Van Der Meer. Courtesy PTR

Hilton Head Island and world tennis icon Dennis Van Der Meer died late Saturday afternoon at Hilton Head Hospital after a long illness.

He arrived on Hilton Head in 1979 and quickly brought worldwide recognition to the island as a tennis destination and a place important to the game.

“He was a major force around the world for tennis,” said Dan Santorum, chief executive since 1986 of the Professional Tennis Registry founded by Van Der Meer.

Van Der Meer was Billie Jean King’s coach for her famous “Battle of the Sexes” against Bobby Riggs in 1973. It attracted 90 million television viewers, which “got the (tennis) boom started,” Santorum said.

Van Der Meer was known as a “teacher of teachers,” and was named “Olympic Developmental Coach of the Year” in 1997, the PTR web site says.

“Van der Meer touched countless lives through his Standard Method of Teaching, World Class Academy, TennisUniversity and as founder of PTR,” the site says.

“The boy who grew up traveling through African villages with missionary parents became a coach so renowned that Billie Jean King, Margaret Court and Amanda Coetzer sought his expertise,” the site says.

“As an innovator in the field of tennis education, Van der Meer believed in sharing knowledge.”

He and his wife, Pat, have been operating Van Der Meer Tennis at Shipyard on Hilton Head for many years.

He developed courses and manuals for teaching wheelchair tennis and adaptive techniques.

He was known to have a photographic memory, never forgetting names.

“He was the greatest tennis teacher I’ve ever seen,” Santorum said. “There was no one like him and I can’t imagine there will be anyone like him in the future.”

In its heyday, his school attracted 56 tennis pros per week to the island from all over the world to learn new teaching techniques. Locals would get free lessons as “guinea pigs” for the tennis teachers.

His Professional Tennis Registry grew to become the largest global organization of tennis coaches, with more than 16,000 members in 125 countries, and it is headquartered on Hilton Head.

The annual PTR Symposium in February brings close to 750 people to the island from around the world.

We will have more on Mr. Van Der Meer’s death and his legacy in coming reports.