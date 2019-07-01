Send in the Beaufort Marines for SC July 4 beach flyover: How to see it and what to do

Salute from the Shore: F-16s, C-17 fly over on July 4 Beachgoers at a packed Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island were in perfect position take in the annual Salute from the Shore on Monday, July 4, 2016. Two F-16 fighter jets and a C-17 transport plane from Charleston Air Force Base roared over Colig Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beachgoers at a packed Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island were in perfect position take in the annual Salute from the Shore on Monday, July 4, 2016. Two F-16 fighter jets and a C-17 transport plane from Charleston Air Force Base roared over Colig

Two Marine Corps F-18 Hornets from Beaufort will join Thursday’s 10th annual Salute from the Beach Fourth of July patriotic flyover for the first time.

The Hornets from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will be in the “air parade” that hugs the coastline from Myrtle Beach to the Bluffton sandbar, while people down below cheer and salute.

“If all people do is look up and simply remember that the luxuries we have in life aren’t free, and that there’s more to the Fourth of July than where’s my next hot dog or beer, Salute from the Beach will be a success,” said Allendale native Spann Lafitte of Columbia, who chairs the board of the nonprofit that organizes the flyover.

Here’s what to expect, and what you’re supposed to do:

When

Approximate times to see the planes:

Myrtle Beach: 1:03 p.m.

Pawleys Island: 1:06 p.m.

Isle of Palms: 1:15 p.m.

Charleston Harbor: 1:16 p.m.

Folly Beach: 1:20 p.m.

Edisto Island: 1:24 p.m.

Hilton Head Island: 1:31 p.m.

Daufuskie Island: 1:32 p.m.

Bluffton sandbar: 1:33 p.m.

What

The air parade is to include two F-18 Hornets from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, a C-17 Globemaster transport plane from Joint Base Charleston, followed by eight vintage planes.

They are to fly as low and slow as possible, at about 1,000 feet altitude.

What to do on the ground

Organizers urge people to stand and wave, to dress patriotically, and create visible display. “Organize your patriotic displays in groups big and small, and share your tributes online for our armed forces around the world to see,” the website says.

“Go “BIG!” Get a huge flag or get creative,” the web site says.

Some communities incorporate their salute into a parade. In Beaufort this year, a large American flag may drape the swing span bridge in the heart of town. The Hornets are expected to dip low over downtown Beaufort en route back to MCAS Beaufort.

Post it

People are asked to post photos and videos online with the #SalutefromtheShore hashtag. The Instagram and Twitter accounts are (at)July4salute.

The organization suggests:

“Photos of the aircraft are great. Photos of people saluting the aircraft are better.”





Share your story

The Salute from the Shore website (salutefromtheshore.org) has a place to tell what it means to you.

“Is there a tradition you’d like to tell us about, or a hero we can help you honor? Did you have a special Salute from the Shore display last year? How do you plan to show your Wave of Patriotism this year? Share your story or just tell us why you love America on the 4th of July!”

Why?

The Salute from the Shore organization says its mission is “to unite participants in a synchronized salute to our troops that will be shared across the nation and around the world.”

Lafitte said, “In Beaufort, we say, ‘The noise you hear is the sound of freedom’ and that encapsulates our mission. We want to acknowledge, create more awareness and salute all the people in every corner of the world who are risking their lives for our freedom.”