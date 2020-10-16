Beaufort County Council’s effort to oust Ashley Jacobs is a disgraceful power grab

Beaufort County Council’s closed-door decision on Oct. 13 to fire County Administrator Ashley Jacobs, the county’s first woman administrator, was wrong — and yet another example of County Council members serving their own interests rather than those of citizens.

When Jacobs walks out that door Beaufort County can say goodbye to integrity and accountability, and welcome back the cronyism, secrecy, patronage and disorder that Jacobs was working against the odds to dismantle.

We the citizens of Beaufort County have a problem on our hands.

Members of our County Council want to return to a rudderless administration because it creates the kind of disorder that best suits their personal agendas.

If we don’t step up now and let our voices be heard, our county — with its diverse, sophisticated and ever-growing needs — will continue to be run by legislators who routinely violate their own ordinances and act outside the normal public process of governance.

We have allowed them to indulge in political games for too long.

It has resulted in taxpayer money being spent on avoidable lawsuits and egregious and expensive project delays, as well as questionable and lucrative contracts that benefit vendors more than the county.

It is hampering progress that could affect generations to come.

Undermining Jacobs

Certain County Council members have repeatedly and purposefully placed Jacobs in a negative light to distract from their own “bad press,” much of it stemming from issues that preexisted her short tenure here.

These same members have encouraged and contributed to a false narrative that Jacobs is the culprit behind the toxic work environment that they themselves created.

The news coverage on Jacobs’ leadership recklessly played into their hands and relied on sources who have an agenda to carry out.

What is that agenda?

It is to convince Jacobs’ supporters on County Council that she is a problem.

County Council members Stu Rodman and Paul Sommerville have questioned Jacobs’ position for more than a year. However, the council has never conducted an inquiry or an investigation — which is the normal process when troubling allegations come to light.

Why is that?

While Jacobs worked to fix a badly broken system — and managed 11 bosses who each have their own demands — she was also fighting for our community.

List of accomplishments

In just over a year Jacobs:

▪ Created a central cashier’s system for the county to ensure efficiency and transparency in spending.

▪ Found $1 million in the budget for jobs that weren’t filled — money that was being allocated without purpose or accountability.

▪ Instituted paid sick leave for county employees, and was working on a paternity leave policy.

▪ Completed a compensation study to ensure that people are being paid what they’re supposed to be. In short, this study sets salaries so that people are paid equitably and fairly. But acting against their own compensation study, the County Council members raised their own salaries during the pandemic despite Jacobs’ objections.

▪ Enacted a facility study to see what could be done to operate in more energy efficient manner.

▪ Revived the delayed Penny Sales Tax Referendum projects, which were left ignored by the former director of environmental engineering and land management (who is now suing Jacobs).

▪ Managed the county during COVID-19 and made tough decisions for more than 1,000 employees.

▪ Dealt with lawsuits against the county that were filed long before she arrived.

▪ Created a diverse leadership team that reflected integrity and a passion for our community.

▪ Implemented security measures to protect the county’s assets, including GPS devices and equipment.

▪ Demanded an end to shadow government.

Measures needed

The Lowcountry deserves a local government that can be trusted.

Therefore we demand measures be put into place that prohibit the County Council from interfering with county administration, staff and day-to-day operations.

We demand the County Council focus on the best interests of their constituents — and serve the community openly and with integrity. No more secrecy, scripting or games.

We demand accountability.

We demand that County Council let Ashley Jacobs work.

Learn more at letherworkSC.com.

What you can do

If you want to affect change with the Beaufort County Council, here are four ways you can help:

▪ Express your concerns to the Beaufort County Council with a Citizen Gram at http://bit.ly/CitizenGram. You can submit your message anonymously.

▪ Request to address County Council during public comment with this form at https://bit.ly/letashleywork.

▪ Write a letter to the editor for our local newspapers.

▪ Stay informed about the Beaufort County Council with local news coverage and get vocal on social media with the hashtag #LetHerWork.

This piece was signed by the following:

