America wants more conservatives on the bench — and Sen. Lindsey Graham has delivered

President Donald Trump and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham have accomplished much for the American people in the last four years.

Their most important legacy — transforming the federal judiciary — is one that will endure for generations.

Graham’s role has never been more instrumental as he prepares to lead one of the most important confirmation battles of our lifetime — that of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Supreme Court justice.

Barrett, who clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is a rock-solid conservative, a mother of seven and an overall brilliant judge.

Despite Barrett’s eminent qualifications to sit on the nation’s highest court, liberal extremists have promised to pull out all the stops in opposing this critical nominee.

Make no mistake:

America’s judiciary and our very way of life are on the line this November.

If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win office, Democrats will almost certainly keep control of the U.S. House and win back the U.S. Senate. That means full Democrat control, and they stand ready to get their way by any means necessary.

Left-wing attacks

I saw this firsthand with the left-wing attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh when I served as the Senate staff leader for his Supreme Court confirmation in 2018.

The Democrats tried their best to humiliate and destroy a good man in front of his family and the world; they put Kavanaugh and his family through hell as they smeared him with their lies.

No one fought back harder than Sen. Graham.

Graham rightly characterized the nakedly political actions undertaken by the Democrats as “the most unethical sham” he had seen since entering politics.

A radical agenda

Graham knows all too well what Senate Democrats have planned should they take back the Senate in the next election.

They will almost certainly “nuke” the legislative filibuster, lowering the vote threshold from 60 to only 51 votes needed to pass their radical agenda.

Furthermore, there is no doubt Democrats will try to “pack” the Supreme Court through a radical scheme to expand the number of justices from nine to 11 — or more — to cancel the conservative majority and erase our last line of defense.

Lest you think these plans are merely speculative, Democrats have openly stated that this is their goal.

Biden has steadfastly refused to say he will not pack the court, and we all know what that means: Biden will do the radical left’s bidding on court packing.

Where is Biden’s shortlist?

Biden doesn’t want you to see his Supreme Court shortlist full of far-left activists as it would scare the American voters.

But we know the kind of person President Trump will put on the Court: just look at his list of 44 exceptionally well-qualified potential Supreme Court picks, which includes many judges that Graham helped confirm as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

With Graham at his side, President Trump has appointed a near record-shattering 218 Article III judges to the federal bench.

They include two Supreme Court justices — Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch — along with 53 judges confirmed to the critically important federal circuit courts (the final stop for more than 99% of federal appeals).

Fortunately, through Graham’s leadership, this list will soon include Justice Barrett.

Graham plays key role

As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham has overseen the confirmations of more than 130 federal judges since January 2019, and he will soon lead Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings to the highest court in the nation.

When South Carolinians send Graham back for another term in the Senate, they will be giving President Trump a crucial vote to ensure that every federal appellate court is kept within its limited but critical role in our government: protecting our constitutional rights from those who would strip them.

This opportunity is nothing short of historic.

Mike Davis is the founder of the Article III Project, a national nonprofit focused on supporting President Trump’s judicial nominations. Davis served as the chief counsel on nominations for two chairmen, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Davis also previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.