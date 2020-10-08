Mace’s outrageous attacks on military budget vote are those of a desperate candidate

There’s nothing more dangerous than a political candidate who is down in the polls and desperate to turn things around a month before the election.

And that’s exactly the catalyst for state Rep. Nancy Mace’s ludicrous attacks on me and Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham over our support for the recent military budget.

I was proud to vote for a budget that gave our troops their largest pay raise in a decade, increased funding for military installations across South Carolina and integrated training on Parris Island within a five-year time period — which I believe will strengthen, not harm, our Marines.

For those reasons and more every member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation — with the exception of one — voted the same way I did.

Recently Mace began launching outrageous and outlandish attacks that somehow I and the other members of our delegation voted to close down Parris Island.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Resorting to cheap gimmicks

Parris Island is the crown jewel of South Carolina’s military installations. It has been a pillar of life in the Lowcountry for over the past 105 years. And we are not about to let that change.

So when news broke last week that some in the Marine Corps were floating the idea of closing Parris Island and directing all future recruits to a new centralized base, it was no surprise that South Carolina stood united against that terrible idea.

While I promised to fight like hell to keep Parris Island open — alongside Sens. Graham and Scott — Mace decided to instead use this issue as a political football, resorting to lies and cheap gimmicks in a desperate attempt to win votes and gain attention.

These sorts of political tricks are always distasteful, but it’s downright shameful to lie about the military.

Fighting for Parris Island

It is ridiculous to suggest I would ever vote to shut down or block funding for Parris Island. I recognize how critical it is to ensure Parris Island has the resources it needs to continue preparing our best and brightest.

That is why I fought to secure $37.2 million to modernize its live-fire training range, funding necessary to maintain the flow of new Marines and ensure military readiness.

It is why I’ve successfully passed amendments that would help Parris Island work with local governments to address rising sea levels, flooding problems and mitigate climate change concerns.

And it is why I introduced and passed an amendment in the House that would protect Parris Island and all other Lowcountry military installations from closing due to base realignment and closure.

But don’t just take my word for it.

When asked if our vote for the military budget was a vote to close Parris Island, the Republican members of our delegation spoke out, shooting down Mace’s false claims.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson said, “Voting in favor of the NDAA was in no way a vote to close Parris Island.”

Sen. Scott’s spokesperson added that “in no way did his vote endanger Parris Island, because Parris Island is not going to close — period.”

And national fact-checkers have called Mace’s claims “false.”

Mace’s flawed approach

Mace has a different approach to funding our bases.

She supports a plan that would cut our military budget by $3 trillion and Parris Island’s budget by $5 million over the next decade. While I am bringing home critical funding for Parris Island, her plan would decimate it.

A proud record

It is no surprise that politicians will do and say anything to win your vote.

But lying about our military shows a lack of honesty and integrity that is abhorrent.

You can count on me to give it to you straight because I have a record I’m proud of.

And you don’t deserve anything less.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.