Beaufort County needs more public tennis facilities

Like more than 40 percent of South Carolinians, I wasn’t born here: I grew up in rural New York, served aboard a Navy destroyer during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and had a long career as a U.S. Customs agent and public health analyst with the Department of Health and Human Services. Now, I’m a retiree, enjoying the sun and low taxes here in South Carolina’s Lowcountry — and thanks to people like me, our state’s population is growing and our economy is booming.