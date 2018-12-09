Alice Glenn Doughtie’s family: Nominate kindness

If we are lucky, we all know someone who goes about life doing quiet good works, never seeking the limelight, and who sees themselves as quite ordinary when they are truly extraordinary. It may be a friend, a relative, a neighbor, or simply someone we admire from afar.
Nominations for the Alice Glenn Doughtie Good Citizen Award are being accepted for those who fit that profile and deserve recognition for their selfless contribution to our community. The award will be presented at the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Ball and nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.
The award was created by our family in 1971 to honor the memory of my sister, Alice Doughtie, who died after a car accident in 1967 left her in a coma for nearly four years. She was only 22 years old.
My parents set up the award to recognize others in the community who were “quiet givers” like Alice.
Alice was known for her gentle way of reaching out to anyone who needed a welcome and she excelled at putting words into actions.
Our brother Collins Doughtie recalls that Alice was the first white volunteer for Operation Head Start when it opened on the island.
“But not everyone was a supporter of Head Start and on her first day she was taunted by a group of white folks,” said Collins. “But she stuck with it and won everyone over with her smarts and kindness.”
The award is to honor someone who exemplifies selfless community service in the spirit of brotherhood. Past recipients have been of every age, color, and creed, but they all have the common thread of giving back to their community in a quiet, steady manner, without fanfare.
“Our family never saw the award as something folks would consciously strive to receive,” said Dan Doughtie, another of Alice’s brothers.
“We just wanted it to recognize someone who was like Alice in their compassion and generosity of spirit. She just loved helping others.”
Nominations may be submitted online through the chamber. For more information, please contact Connie Killmar, 843-341-8372.
Grace Doughtie of Florida was a longtime Lowcountry writer and editor.
The award
Nominations may be made for past and long-time community service and need not be exclusive to the preceding year. Recipients may be from any age group or background.
The governing factor in considering a nominee for this Award is reflected in the following phrase:
“Selfless community service in the spirit of brotherhood.”
This statement encompasses the standard set by Alice Glenn Doughtie’s family upon the establishment of the award.
All nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec.14, 2018 to be considered.
Questions? Contact Connie Killmar at ckillmar@hiltonheadisland.org.
Source: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce
