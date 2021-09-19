Pandemic rancor and Jan. 6 run risk of making mockery of sacrifices made on 9/11

The United States Capitol Building western facade and cupola, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Getty Images / iStock photo

Did Flight 93 give their lives in vain?





Last Saturday I watched the ceremonies honoring the people who lost their lives when our nation was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

Forty-four people on Flight 93 gave their lives when they prevented the takeover of the plane by terrorists. The plane was headed for Washington with the presumed target being the Capitol building. These men and women perished in their efforts to prevent damage/destruction of our Capitol building.

On Jan. 6, 2020, we saw Americans, not terrorists, attacking the Capitol to stop the verification of the Presidential Election. One officer was killed, over 140 officers were injured, and four officers later took their lives. The damage to the building was over $30 million dollars. On Sept. 11, 2001, 44 people gave their lives to ensure no harm would be done to our Capitol. Did they give their lives in vain?

I was born of immigrant parents. I heard them say over and over again that America is the greatest country in the world. It saddens me greatly to see that people born in America do not appreciate that they are incredibly blessed to have been born in this amazing country.

The tremendous division in this country is the greatest threat to our democracy. I thought that the COVID outbreak would unite this country. Instead hospitals are full to capacity with COVID patients who are very ill and dying because they refused to get the COVID vaccine. So instead of us all joining together to put this pandemic behind us, we are once again widely divided on how to deal with this continuing threat to our health, educational institutions, our economy and our way of life.

What will it take to unite us?

Kathleen Sheil, Bluffton

I vote for Denmark

After more than 500 days of pandemic restrictions to stop the spread of COVID, the nation of Denmark has lifted all restrictions. This relates not only to science-based restrictions, but also to the fact that almost 75 percent of the eligible population has had two vaccines.

Meanwhile, hospitals in conservative southern U.S. states are dangerously low on available ICU beds.

Simultaneously, Gov. Abbott of Texas and Gov. DeSantis of Florida are exacerbating COVID infections and death for the sake of their so-called “reputations” as conservatives. In that same regard, we can’t leave out our own Gov. McMaster who has vowed to “fight to the gates of hell” against President Biden’s lifesaving vaccine requirements.

Personally, I think in the 2022 S.C. gubernatorial election, I will write in my vote for Mette Frederikson, the prime minister of Denmark.

Jerry Whalen, Bluffton

Get out of the way, Governor

I am writing in regard to Governor McMaster’s recent comments about President Biden’s new orders to attempt to reduce the surge of COVID cases.

I don’t understand McMaster’s and other Republican governors’ obstinate disregard for vaccines and mask mandates that have proven to save lives. Moreover, South Carolina is one of the states where hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients in our ERs and ICUs.

Assuming Governor McMaster is not unintelligent, then his comments are purely political rhetoric. In the interim, he is playing Russian roulette with his constituencies’ health, especially the health of young children -- totally irresponsible as the leader of South Carolina.

I am reminded of the quote, “Lead, follow or get out of the way.” Get out of the way, Governor. There is important work to do to end this pandemic.

Candace Humphrey, Hilton Head

Ban billboards, save lives

South Carolina’s spectacular scenery is consistently being denigrated by the prevalence of every size, shape and style of billboard.

In South Carolina we have a law, the Highway Advertising Control Act. The purpose is to prevent motorists from being distracted,, promote the safety, convenience, and enjoyment of travel on S.C. highways, and preserve and enhance our highways’ natural scenic beauty.

Clearly, we are not following the law.

How is it that we pass laws to ensure that drivers are not distracted by cell phones, yet we plaster the sides of our roadways with large signs designed to make drivers take their eyes off the road and look at them?

Certainly, there are tax revenues that cities and towns receive from billboard companies, but this pales in comparison to the cost of numerous vehicular accidents and the loss of life due to distracted drivers.

Vermont and Maine, among others, have prohibited billboards. It can be done, so let’s require that billboards more than 10 years old be removed.

It’s simply common sense to ban billboards.

Douglas Storrs, Beaufort