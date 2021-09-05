Developing SC barrier islands can be harmful to coastal environment

The high tide laps along the edge of Widgeon Point Preserve on Port Royal Sound. This park, located off S.C. 170, offers expansive views of the Broad River and the marshes of Port Royal Sound.

Don’t develop barrier islands

Bay Point Island, a sensitive barrier island located across Port Royal Sound from Hilton Head Island, at the mouth of the estuary, is still being considered for the development of what is being represented as an ecological resort.

I guess if they mean “an example of how developing a small barrier island composed of shifting sands and some pine trees can disappear into the sea,” the experiment will have a very predicable result.

Port Royal Sound handles some of the largest volume inflows of tidal waters from the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern Seaboard, that change directions four times every 24 hours, constantly carving away at its outermost structure, Bay Point Island.

During a public hearing on this topic at Saint Helena Island Library, I spoke about the wise young man who once said, “The foolish man built his house upon the sand.” I am quite certain that if the owner of Bay Point Island obtains approval and commences construction his materials and equipment will be swallowed up by the Atlantic before construction is completed.

In my opinion, small barrier islands, such as Bay Point Island, should be classified by metro planning commissions as untouchable, and be done with it

- Fereol de Gastyne, lHilton Head

Respect all SC opinions

Bryan Symmes, spokesman for the Governor’s Office, recently stated in response to an investigation by the Department of Education regarding masks in SC, “This is another attempt by the Biden Administration to force a radical liberal agenda on states and people who disagree with them.”

This is a disgraceful comment from the highest office of our state since the governor is suppose to represent all South Carolinians. The comment is divisive and partisan and incites division, not unity. It echoes the old North/South Civil War politics and is an example of how the south may still live in the Civil War past. Our country needs to be brought together, not further divided and incited by such a comment and political philosophy.

Why can’t our state office demonstrate respect for diversity of thought and people in SC since this diversity is our country’s greatest asset? Until this respect can be a genuine principle, our country will forever be divided.

- Maxine Beitel, Bluffton

Federal funds for community

It seems ridiculous that our town manager should propose spending $1 million for security upgrades to the council chambers. What’s worse is that this money should come from funds sent to help our community recover from this incredible pandemic. The funds from the American Recovery Act are for the community, not the town council. We already have a Sheriff’s Department tasked with providing the security function. With a little advance preparation on the part of town staff and the sheriff, we should be able to hold a public meeting without making security changes with almost 20% of the funds specifically designated for the community, .not the council. If the mayor can’t control his meeting, then maybe he should consider another line of work.

- Richard Dextraze, Hilton Head







Gas prices too high

How is it that a hurricane that hit Louisiana on Sunday caused gas prices in Beaufort to go up 10 cents a gallon on Monday? The gas at the station tanks was already here. How was that gas affected? The gas in the pipelines was already in route. How was that gas affected? Local gas stations are gouging us. Where is the outrage?

- James Kemper Millard, St. Helena Island

Public health concerns all

Like many others I am flabbergasted by the hoopla against wearing masks and vaccinations to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I believe all citizens applaud elected officials who consistently promote democracy and public health and safety in the same breath.

Anytime public health measures can prevent severe illness or death, those measures should be encouraged by our leaders, not condemned. Anarchy, disguised as democracy, results when they try to oust century-old established precautions and protocols.

Growing up on Hilton Head Island in the 1940s and 1950s, I witnessed how tuberculosis ravaged some families and terrified others because there was no effective treatment or cure available to the public. We raised windows for room ventilation, covered our mouths and washed our hands regularly. We simply courteously applied commonsense preventive rules issued by trusted public health officials, and we happily lined up to get vaccinated for small pox and polio.

Later, my microbiology and environmental studies reinforced my belief that we, the public, must conscientiously do our part to control communicable diseases.

I believe that if we pull together and apply common sense, we can prevail against COVID-19, just like we’ve done against tuberculosis.

- Emory S. Campbell, Hilton Head Island





