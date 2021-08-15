Include Hilton Head residents in decisions

A boardwalk in Palmetto Dunes leads to a crowded Hilton Head Island beach on Memorial Day weekend 2021. The Island Packet

Tired, exhausted, frustrated

Recently, I went to the beach for reflection. Instead, I spent 25 minutes picking up trash. A case of beer, plastic bottle caps, straws, you name it, trash everywhere. An entire family watched as I picked up trash 2 feet from where they were already setting up at 6:30 a.m.

This is one piece of a much larger issue. There is a lack of messaging from the town for the Delta variant, housing insecurity at a massive level, an unbelievable amount of money the VCB has access to for “selling our island” and visitors who come here and have a total disregard for our values. I’ve hit my limit. Volunteers are propping up this town and the tourism machine at every level and it’s unsustainable.

For far too long, the town of Hilton Head Island has billed itself as a “limited service government.” Limited for whom? This year the town budgeted for 262.4 FTEs. Our budget next year is close to $100 million.

Where is our public information campaign about trash, vaccines and COVID safety? Why isn’t every taxpayer supported fire station a drop-in vaccine clinic for our underserved community? Where is our long-term land use plan? Where is our housing plan? Why did the town spend thousands of volunteer and staff hours creating “Our Plan” to have it not even acknowledged? There are volunteers willing to help and collaborate as we have time and time again, but we are Tired. Exhausted. Frustrated.

- Caitlin Lee, Hilton Head Island







Senate GOP disappoints

Once again the Senate Republicans have failed their constituents, led by Lindsay Graham, in joining the Democrats to vote for a bill that will continue to wreck our economy with rampant inflation and unknown secret anti-American inclusions. The rule should be, “If you haven’t read the bill, you can’t vote for it.” They should be focused on how to protect U.S. citizens from high inflation, high taxes, better American jobs and securing our borders.

- David Phelps, Bluffton

Zoning rules not being followed

After reading about the newest rezoning in downtown Beaufort, I suggest that the phony zoning/ rezoning game cease and quit wasting everyone’s time with applications, hearings, and votes. In reality, developers buy property under an existing zoning and then cry foul if they can’t make more money by getting the zoning changed.

No matter the effect on the surrounding properties and people - the developers rights overrule all others, or so it goes, every time, at least in Beaufort for certain developers. So, forget zoning- it doesn’t exist, only the next rezoning. Next, there will be condos in The Point, apartments in the Arsenal, hotels on Bay Street, and Beaufort will be the convention center of SC. The city should just dismiss all the zoning commissions, committees, and procedures since it’s all a farce perpetrated on the public anyway.

When public officials say the rules are tying their hands, remember, they make the rules in the first place. Who’s kidding who? So just officially make the rezoning process automatic, as it definitely has become . Then everyone can spend their time on other matters like trying to navigate the new, redeveloped city of Beaufort and trying to find out what happened to the old historical city we knew.

- Jerry Floyd, St. Helena Island

Other states set good example

Governor McMaster should take a lesson from another Republican Governor. This Governor decided to follow the science because facts and evidence “Trumped” nonsense. Today this State has 85% of its population vaccinated and when those who recovered, the infection rate is at the bottom of all states. This means the state is open for business. However, rather than celebrating its success, this Governor has kept his foot on the brakes. This fall, when schools and colleges open, testing will be required for those coming into the state, vaccine shots required, and masks are mandated. This Governor realizes states like South Carolina continue to act irresponsibly and his job is to protect the health and welfare of the citizens of his state who have done their part to protect themselves and each other.

As September approaches, admissions to the major state university are up. At the private universities admissions are also up. The state’s population is growing. Stores, businesses, childcare, restaurant are open and busy. In other words, there is more freedom for people to do what they want, when they want to do it.

Mr. McMaster, call the Governor of Vermont and learn something.

- Paul McLaughlin, Seabrook Island

Candidates should resist name calling

In an era where we should rightfully stand against bullying, victimization, name calling, and the misuse and abuse of social media as a smokescreen to be mean-spirited, I was disheartened to see that South Carolina State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod chose instead to use her political platform to share ugly and hurtful words. Tweeting: “Stupid is as stupid does…” in reference to Gov. McMaster of South Carolina.

Is this where we have come? Is this who we are? Instead of thoughtfully having meaningful discussion about the important issues, we instead succumb to name calling? In many ways, we are all tired of the unkindness. We are tired of the polarization and selective empathy and politicized mercy and compassion that has flooded our lives, communities and cities.

We always have the choice to step it up, rise higher, and with dignity present ourselves, our words, and our heart to the world. Sorry, but I will not, as her campaign encourages, “Join Mia to Help Build a Brighter Future for All South Carolinians” when she felt it acceptable to call anyone stupid because they have a different vision or viewpoint. And that is something I was taught in kindergarten.

- Jackie Morfesis,Charleston