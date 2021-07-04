What happened with the Miami condo collapse could happen here on Hilton Head Island

Condo collapse

What happened with the Miami condo collapse could happen here. We are a seaside community with aging buildings with concrete structures. We have salt air, which is not kind to exposed concrete.

I have personally seen rebar exposed by spalling concrete — both under a local hotel and a local apartment complex. If you can see the rebar, it’s not contributing to the structure’s strength. Perhaps repairs have been made since I last visited; I do not know. But years ago, I was personally involved with the repairs of a Hilton Head hotel where concrete room decks were falling off.

Concrete is not impervious to water. Over time, water gets through the required three-inch coverage of the steel reinforcing. If the water vapor with salt gets to the rebar it rusts, and therefore expands, breaking the concrete. If it is caught in time, it can be repaired.

I suggest that the Town of Hilton Head Island should inspect all larger concrete structures built before the ‘90s. Then, structures could be repaired without loss of life.

Also, if you see some cracked concrete with steel showing, take a picture and send it to the town.

Scott Corkern, Architect; Bluffton

Freedom

In simple terms, most people would define freedom as “being able to do what I want to do when and where I want to do it,” but nothing is ever quite so simple as that. Obviously, I shouldn’t execute my freedom in a way that tramples on your freedom. So to keep that from happening we have laws. Laws limit freedom, but they simultaneously provide safety, and there will always be a tension between the two.

Much of our freedom is laid out in the “civil liberties” that are defined in the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, a document that I only came to revere as an adult when its uniqueness and wisdom finally became clear to me. As a young man I promised to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic”, but I don’t think, in retrospect, I fully understood what that second lieutenant was pledging.

While there is room for some argument about this, it seems clear to me, and probably you, that not all Americans enjoy equal freedom. Freedom denied to some should be viewed as freedom denied to all. Consider that this July 4th.

William Griffith, Beaufort

Rep. Erickson

There was a meeting June 24 for the residents of St. Helena to share their thoughts and concerns about the representation we’re receiving from our elected officials. Two Beaufort county council members, a board of education member and two state representatives were supposed to be in attendance.

All but State Rep. Shannon Erickson showed up. It brought to mind her refusal to debate with her opponent in last year’s election. Such instances make it seem like she’s afraid to stand behind her record of voting for the open carry bill, and against a woman’s right to make her own choices regarding her body. While Erickson’s party believes the government doesn’t have the right to require mask-wearing during a pandemic, implement basic and reasonable national voting law protection or to legislate basic gun safety guidelines, she does believe the same government has the right to legislate women’s reproductive rights.

Missing meetings like the one on June 24 also makes it look like she’s avoiding her constituents and not answering for her actions. We deserve more from our elected officials than form letter responses and no-shows.

There was a room full of her constituents that were very disappointed, but not surprised.

Denise Sullivan, St. Helena

Cover charges

We stopped at the “Triangle” on the way home from dinner, and the new cover charge was $5 per person. I asked if it was for locals as well and was told yes. Also, I was quickly informed as part of the “pitch” that, if I walked out of the area for any reason at all, it would cost an additional $5 to get back in — no exceptions!

We do not have these charges during slow times here on Hilton Head (November-February) when locals are cherished by island restaurants and bars. If there is a security issue now, it would be a logical assumption that it is due to the influx of visitors. Let this cost be absorbed by them with cover charges. Local patrons who support local business during good times and bad should not have to pay to babysit our tourists.

Bill Kelley, Hilton Head