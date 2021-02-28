What happened at hotel in Hardeeville is an example of why SC needs a Hate Crime Law

Hate Crimes

Lowcountry Coalition Against Hate (LCAH) and Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice (HH MLK CFJ) are appalled by the recent sexist, racist and anti-Semitic vandalism at the Hardeeville Fairfield Inn. As reported in the Island Packet February 18, three May River High School students face charges after police say they spray painted Nazi swastikas, two uses of the N-word, “white power” and “the South will rise again,” and three profanities aimed at LGBTQ+, Spanish-speaking, and Jewish individuals. LCAH and HH MLK CFJ support the Beaufort County School District in its initiative to create an equity and inclusion taskforce.

The Hardeeville Police Department charged the perpetrators with burglary and malicious injury to property. The charges should’ve included ones against hate, but those charges aren’t possible in South Carolina because South Carolina is one of only 3 states that does not have a Hate Crime Law. Hate crimes can terrorize entire communities — not just the people who share the targeted characteristics with the victims, but also neighbors and other citizens who may wonder, “Will I be next?”

Join the call for a South Carolina Hate Crime Bill at stampouthate.sc and join our organizations to create a more equitable and inclusive community.

Risa Sreden Prince, LCAH; and Galen Miller, HH MLK CFJ

Still waiting on vaccine

I’m 70 years old living in Beaufort County, and have been wait-listed for over a month at the only convenient site for vaccination, Beaufort Memorial Hospital. This state’s response to the needs of the most vulnerable in the face of this plague would be laughable if the consequences weren’t so serious. I didn’t come here from NYC 12 years ago to die of neglect at the hands of an incompetent public healthcare system’s response to a deadly virus.

Coming to S.C. is shaping up to be the biggest mistake of my life. Right now, it appears I have a better chance of being treated for COVID-19 than being vaccinated against it. Or worse, winding up on a slab in the Beaufort Memorial Hospital morgue. I’d like a fair shot at another 15 years, thank you very much.

My 65-year-old sister-in-law in Brooklyn and her husband completed their series of Pfizer vaccines 2 weeks ago, while I’m waiting for my first! I’m sick of being forced to run to websites for information that plunges me down rabbit hole after rabbit hole. I’m sick of vaccination envy resulting from Facebook friends in other states bragging about how they got their shots.

Joe Berger, Seabrook

Internet access during COVID-19

We are currently amid a global pandemic which the world has not seen in over 100 years, since the Spanish Flu of 1918. During this time, many students are learning at school, but a large percent are learning from home as well. These students need reliable Internet access in order to not fall behind in their academics, and avoid widening the achievement gap. CenturyLink is one of the major Internet providers in our community. In this area and others, they are currently only offering 3mbps and this has not changed since the pandemic began.

AT&T provided customers with unlimited Internet data, free data plans for school-issued tablets for 60 days, and expanded eligibility for its low-income internet program. Spectrum had an offer of up to 100mbps service for free for 60 days. Xfinity increased broadband speeds for low-income customers from 15mbps to 25mbps and offered broadband service for free for 60 days to new low-income customers through the end of 2020.

We are calling on CenturyLink to upgrade the speeds in the rural communities that have to deal with these crippling services. Students, teachers, and others can and should have access to sufficient Internet.

Lamont Dixon, Ridgeland

Robert Smalls

I would like to publicly thank Mr. Richard Geraghty for his letter of February 7 wherein he praised Robert Smalls. This man, who lived and worked and became a hero of Beaufort is certainly a source of pride for us all.

There is a wonderful bronze bust of Mr. Smalls at the Tabernacle Baptist Church on the corner of Craven and Charles Street. He is buried there as well. The Beaufort Republican Women’s Club salutes Robert Smalls, whose birthday is April 5th.

Kim Goettle Handy, St. Helena Island