Beaufort Memorial Hospital is full of real ‘hometown heroes’ helping fight COVID-19

Thank you to our hometown heroes





I had the privilege to see all the heroes at Beaufort Memorial Hospital hard at work! My sister, who has Down Syndrome, was brought in with COVID-19 on January 2. Thankfully, I was able to stay with her the entire time, except when she was in ICU. I was there to advocate for her and help take care of her. What I saw within the 18 days was amazing!

The doctors were exceptional; not only looking out for my sister, but always making sure I was OK. The amazing nurses became my friends. They always loved on my sister and took time to chat since I couldn’t leave the room. The Respiratory Therapists were extremely busy due to a high rate of COVID-19 patients, but they always took the time to do their jobs well!

The housekeepers always came in with encouraging words! And dietary delivered meals for me with my favorite cookies. It was truly amazing to watch them all work as a team and do an excellent job! My sister Amy is finally home and doing well! We are so thankful to all those who served to make that happen. They are true heroes right in our hometown!

Tobi Scott, Seabrook

Anyone else outraged?

I continue to be stunned by the mind-numbing decisions made by the powers that be.

I understand Marc Orlando, our new Town Manager, will be making $200,000 a year, a $40,000 increase. But an additional $10,000 moving expense from Lake Linden? And multiple stipends including a $850 monthly car allowance?

Beaufort County can’t observe Robert’s Rules of Order without outside legal help to the tune of $250 per hour?

Another self-storage unit at Sam’s location? What about affordable housing? Who on our small island is renting all these storage units?

Will the former Outback next to Barnes & Noble stay vacant forever?

The HUD housing that is full of roaches and mold is unconscionable. What is the town doing to help these residents?

Isn’t anyone else outraged?

Marcia Cornell, Hilton Head

Seniors deserve vaccine priority

Thanks for my patience and understanding? I’ve been planning on this COVID-19 vaccine for three weeks while friends of employees at local hospitals jump in line in front of those of us who went through the supposedly set procedures. My patience is over. I am 76 years old, with co-morbidities. I have faithfully paid taxes for over 60 years, voted in every election I have been eligible to vote in and done my time in the armed services of this country and think I deserve more than a day’s notice.

You’ll let me know about my new scheduled appointment in the next two weeks? 75 + seniors were told that we were the first priority after health workers and first responders. These priority groups continue to change, morph and be completely ignored. Since these promised “priorities” have not been legally codified, providers are sticking arms without regard to priorities.

Is there anything that federal or state governments can undertake without completely messing it up?

Robert Fell, Okatie

Repeal the Heritage Act

With the South Carolina legislature back in session, one issue should be at the top of every legislator’s priority list: repealing the Heritage Act. A legislature led by the party of small government has the opportunity to restore power back to the smallest level of government - cities and municipalities - and reaffirm its commitment to the people.

The Heritage Act prevents schools, towns, and cities from making their own decisions regarding the naming and placement of war monuments by requiring approval from two-thirds of the state legislature. It also prohibits modifications that would add historical context to these monuments - a necessary component to learning from our history and an opportunity for bipartisanship.

Repealing the Heritage Act isn’t a sweeping disavowal of all war monuments. It returns the authority to cities and towns to govern themselves and honor their heritage as they see fit, instead of allowing legislators in Columbia to determine what is and is not important to residents of Beaufort.

I urge you to contact your legislators regarding the Heritage Act, and in turn urge them to vote in favor of House Bill 3351 and Senate Bill 163, both of which propose to repeal the Heritage Act.

Brittany Culbertson, Beaufort