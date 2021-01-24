Senior residents left frustrated while trying to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Focus on vaccines

I am a 78-year-old frustrated and angry Bluffton resident. I have tried for days now to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination to no avail. I have encountered crashed websites, long holds, dropped calls, etc. I am now supposedly in the VAMS system, and monitor my email every few minutes for a date and time, but have yet heard nothing. I have just now been made aware that the reason is probably because there are not enough vaccines on hand to give to everyone who needs it. Evidently, the Trump administration lied about their stockpile (Surprise! Surprise!) and there is none on hand. Healthcare workers, teachers and other essential workers as well as seniors are dying in record numbers from COVID-19 in South Carolina. Procuring the vaccine should be our state’s number one priority. Instead, and adding to my frustration and anger, is learning of a bill being introduced in the state legislature to further restrict abortion: the S.C. Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.

Come on, Columbia. Forget this bill that will only lump us with the rest of the regressive southern states and, instead, save many more lives by working to get the COVID-19 vaccine now.

Pegi Newton, Bluffton

Vaccinate the vulnerable

The new year has begun, a new president is in place along with new members of Congress, and yet other aspects of our lives seemingly remain the same as 2020. While there are at least two vaccines which have been developed, getting those vaccines into the arms of a very large portion of our vulnerable population - those over 70 - is proving to be a difficult task.

Were not enough vaccines initially manufactured? Were some wasted because they couldn’t be kept at the proper temperature, or because many of the group initially eligible for the vaccinations declined them? Have some been held back at local sites for the important second vaccination?

I had an appointment and was feeling good about how the situation was progressing. Then I got both a phone call and an email saying my appointment had been canceled. I was advised that I’d be rescheduled as soon as the vaccine was available. And so I sit, waiting, hoping, praying for the best. I am 82, yet I don’t feel it is my time to depart this earth yet. I just need that vaccination to give me the confidence and stamina to keep following the necessary protocols.

Sunni Bond, Hilton Head

Reconciliation

The dictionary defines reconciliation as, “The restoration of friendly relations; reaching harmony; the action of making one new position or belief compatible with one another.” I would add that reconciliation encompasses seeking enlightenment while avoiding unnecessary disagreement. Simply stated, seek out what can be agreed on and don’t dwell on what we cannot agree on.

Each of us has the power of the Holy Spirit and therefore the responsibility to fulfill that obligation. That’s right; we are the ambassadors for the reconciliation of our fellowman. Numerous Bible verses reference the power of reconciling. To successfully reconcile, efforts first must be made to reach out to those that we have had disagreements with in the past. Yes, “where there is unity, there is strength,” but we must start with reconciliation.

Seeking cooperation, agreement, compromise, consensus and thus improving humanity are worthwhile efforts that all of us should be responsible for achieving as we contribute to uniting our country and strengthening our democracy.

Nelson Mandela said, “In the end, reconciliation is a spiritual process which requires more than just a legal framework, it has to happen in the hearts and minds of people”- starting with people like you and me.

Earle Everett, Hilton Head

For the People Act

I am a business owner in Port Royal. There are many urgent crises that are critical for the White House to address at the start of the next term, but the integrity of our nation’s democracy needs to be among the first priorities.

For far too long, many Americans across the country have seen their franchise limited by a rise in pernicious voter suppression. This election, voters made it clear that they want to have their voices and powers restored by advancing bold change in our democratic systems.

The Biden-Harris administration and our next Congress, including U.S. Senators Scott & Graham and Representative Mace, must support the passage of H.R. 1, the For the People Act: a once-in-a-generation democracy reform package to clean up our political system, get big money out of politics, hold elected officials accountable for corruption, expand and protect voting rights, and create a democracy that is representative of all Americans’ voices and values.

This bill has broad bipartisan support from people across the political spectrum.

Remy Baracco, Port Royal