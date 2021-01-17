SC’s COVID-19 vaccine administration phases need to be reevaluated. People are dying

SC vaccinations





Our governor and his vaccine advisory committee need to be reminded that as of Jan. 9, South Carolina was fourth from the bottom in vaccine administration. Only Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia did worse, according to Johns Hopkins/CDC rankings. This is shameful.

The phase categories are part of the problem and it’s slant toward business interests rather than more appropriate age determinants are factors. Clearly, the epidemiologists know that the over 65 age group have higher hospitalization and mortality rates. And yet, they are still in the phase 1C. Spring-summer, maybe. As to the problems with administration (shots in arms), it seems to be a logistic/ staffing issue, not one of supply since SC has only administered roughly 1/3 of the available doses. While they waste time waiting for phase 1A, then 1B to complete, people are dying.

Our legislators and governor must reassess. They must be more creative and think outside the box. They must waive some of the licensing regulations for retired health professionals who would be ready and willing help get these vaccines delivered. Also, consider mobilizing the National Guard.

I urge them to revisit these issues now!

Mary Faas, Hilton Head

Beaufort County schools

I am writing to protest one of the latest actions of Beaufort County School District Superintendent, Frank Rodriguez. He decided that, with some exceptions for virtual learning available to select students, the majority of students resumed in-class instruction on January 4, 2021.

I believe it is inexcusable for the decision makers to force the students and staff back to close contact at a time when the virus is nearly at an all-time high and not showing signs of relenting. If the virus is to be slowed by the vaccine: time to reevaluate. However, the county has recently reported new highs for positive testing.

There are many teachers and staff in the Beaufort County School System who, should they catch Covid-19, are more at risk of developing serious complications due to their age. Rodriguez’ decision seems to be a callous dereliction of duty and a wanton disregard for the health and well-being of his employees.

The question is, Dr. Rodriguez, what you are going to do when someone dies from Covid-19 because you couldn’t wait for the virus to be brought under control? That will be on you alone.

Donald Sealey, Bluffton

Trump country





My former neighborhood voted to maintain “plantation” recently. This evokes “a certain lifestyle” to which they cling, even though maintaining that lifestyle originally required the mass enslavement of human beings.

It may seem unrelated to what transpired in D.C. January 6, but we live in Trump country. Neither mishandled pandemic nor impeachment stops voters here from supporting him. And so we come to a day the Proud Boys invade Our House, carrying an American flag imprinted with his face and a confederate flag.

Contrast this rabble of homegrown terrorists looting our Senate and House chambers to the large protest four years ago comprised of thousands of women wearing pink hats with cat ears. Remember how you reacted? Remember all the police? Or fast forward to Lafayette Square last summer where tear gas and rubber bullets dispersed a peaceful protest.

I hear your excuses. I see you. You live behind that gate and keep yourself from people who don’t look like you and say they’re the problem. And when you do that, you allow them to disappear. Their votes don’t count. Their dreams don’t count. Their lives don’t count. They just don’t matter. Until this changes, the American experiment is dead.

Elizabeth Robin, Hilton Head Island

Cypress Wetlands

With great anticipation, the Friends of Port Royal Cypress Wetlands Board Members read the December 27 cover story in The Beaufort Gazette. It was then with great dismay to find the writer’s tone misleading and the use of uninformed quotes from visitors unjustified. The article made the Town of Port Royal’s positive project for the health and future well-being of the Cypress Wetlands negative.

The Port Royal Cypress Wetlands is a treasure not only to the community, but to anyone who enters its path. The Town Officials’ recent renovation with Storm Water Management funds and a slew of engineers and professionals ensures this needed excavation work progresses quickly and correctly.

The writer didn’t reach out to the Friends of Port Royal Cypress Wetlands before publishing the article. Their logo is on the site project’s sign, and they provide extensive wetland information. The quotes in the article were surprising, as the Friends’ Committee shared The Friends Rookery Roots Video explaining the project before the article was published. This video shows how the project will support the wetlands and shows the Town of Port Royal demonstration of great insight. Reaching out to the Friends’ Committee in the future will ensure correct information.

Kate Hamilton Pardee, St. Helena Island