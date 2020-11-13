Lindsey Graham should stop enabling Trump and start focusing on the work to be done

On the election

I’m calling upon Sen. Lindsey Graham to stop enabling President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election. This hysterical, selfish grasp for power is wasting the taxpayer’s money, causing further hostility in our country and threatening our democracy.

While the two main political parties don’t always agree, there has always been a peaceful transition of power because it honors the very foundation on which our country stands.

It’s time to stop working for some people and start working for all of the people.

I’m a small business owner who is worried about the economy just like everyone else. I’m also a mom of two kids who are in virtual school right now.

We are in the middle of a pandemic and the citizens of this country are desperate for leadership, not self-serving politicians who care only about their careers.

Do your job.

Heather Bragg, Bluffton

On the 278 project

It looks like the Route 278 - Independent Engineering Review may be approved soon.

But some politicians want to cripple the analysis by excluding the “Fair Yardstick” words that would assure that we test the ability of each alternative to solve our problems, using the same fair and detailed scale.

The “Fair Yardstick” wording is as follows.

“The scope of the evaluation is from the Moss Creek lights to an efficient connection with the Cross-Island Parkway.

“The contractor shall evaluate, for all Corridor alternatives:

▪ Estimated total cost: including construction, mitigation of concerns in Stoney, land acquisition, environmental mitigation, aesthetics, etc.

▪ Performance: End-End delay, Capacity at a given service level (as determined by computer simulation).

▪ Safety Analysis: vehicle, bike, pedestrian.

▪ Issues: Pros, Cons.”

A “Fair Yardstick” will assure that councils and the public will learn all the facts about all the alternatives before anyone makes a decision.

Unfortunately, the South Carolina Department of Transportation rejected a Freedom of Information Act request for some of this data in the past.

Why would some politicians not support those words? Because they fear daylight? Or because it would disadvantage their pet plan?

If those words are not included at the start, there will be endless arguments later over missing data — and the contractor will charge extra for additions. In addition anyone could object by saying the scales were stacked to hide facts.

We need to contractually include the “Fair Yardstick” into the work statement at the outset.

There is plenty of time for politics later — after we get all of the facts and data.

Steven Baer, Hilton Head Island

If President-elect Joe Biden won the election fair and square, so be it.

But the irregularities are too numerous, and the fact that they are emanating from Democratic precincts — combined with the media’s rush to ring the bell — means the lack of veracity is only amplified. In the end this will serve to hurt Biden most of all.

For four years we have been forced to listen to bizarre and now thoroughly discredited theories of “Russian collusion.” But it’s OK if the shenanigans occur in our own backyard, and are carried out by state and cultural actors?

Four years ago millions of skeptical Americans, myself among them, were so exasperated by eight years of former President Barack Obama’s incompetence that we were willing to roll the dice on Donald Trump.

We watched him weather unprecedented headwinds to deliver on the economy, trade, national security, employment and international peace.

He got results. And, yes, his unfortunate personality obscured the benefit.

Well, it now appears that the heist of the century may well succeed.

I sincerely hope the pain that is coming can be offset by the temporary reprieve from Trump Derangement Syndrome. When it does come, remember, you asked for it. We will.

Steve Quick, Hilton Head