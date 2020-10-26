Beaufort County Council must choose wisely in hiring a new county administrator

On the County Administrator

The Beaufort County Council has voted to accept the immediate resignation of County Administrator Ashley Jacobs. We thank Ms. Jacobs for her service and wish her well in her future endeavors.

Many will question the circumstances that led to this outcome, but what matters most is what County Council will do now to lead Beaufort County government forward.

A prosperous and thriving community demands an effective and efficient county government. The level of discord and distrust among council members and county staff that is now widely reported and apparent at public meetings is not conducive to the kind of government Beaufort County residents and businesses need.

We encourage County Council to use this transition as an opportunity to reset and rebuild a culture of trust and cooperation among council members, with county staff, and with residents.

Central to this will be Council’s hiring a well-qualified county administrator and empowering the new administrator to do his or her job. Without leadership by Council, a new administrator can do little to change the culture at County government.

The stakes are great.

The pandemic still threatens public health, and a precarious economic recovery threatens businesses. MCRD Parris Island’s future is in question and a new countywide comprehensive plan in development. Leadership is required on all these fronts and more.

As business leaders invested in the long-term prosperity of the Beaufort-Port Royal region and all of Beaufort County, we stand ready to work with County Council as they rise to meet this difficult endeavor.

The Board of Directors, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce

On the Beaufort County penny

During the 2010 census, Beaufort County saw more than 15% growth in population and expects an even higher percentage after the 2020 census. With this increase, there is a need for significant maintenance of current infrastructure and building of new structures.

The Beaufort County Penny, introduced in 2018, and its subsequent projects allow us to make adjustments for current growth and plans for future growth.

Since the Beaufort County Penny was implemented, the county has collected over $35 million.

This one-cent sales tax has been instrumental in moving each project along., and 30% of the $120 million needed to complete these projects has been collected. The referendum will collect funds through 2023 for the approved transportation projects and cannot be renewed without voter approval in 2022.

As a county official, I have been very impressed by the impact the sales tax has had on our transportation projects and am optimistic about its impact moving forward. Each citizen has only experienced a minimal increase in tax and their contributions are able to make a big difference.

Beaufort County is set to launch a website for Beaufort County Penny projects as a part of our commitment to transparency: www.beaufortcountypenny.com.

It is important to us that Beaufort County citizens feel they are being well informed and heard and that their officials are taking their opinions into account. The website will provide residents with project updates as well as a place to leave public feedback and ask any questions.

This comes as three major 2018 Penny Referendum projects continue to advance:

▪ Traffic Improvements on Hilton Head Island (US 278 Corridor Project).

▪ Traffic Improvements on Lady’s Island (US 21).

▪ Sidewalk and pathway Improvements throughout the county.

The project on Hilton Head Island, known as the US 278 Corridor Improvement Project, is fully funded. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is currently working through the Environmental Assessment process in an effort to develop a preferred alternative which will be presented to the public in the beginning of 2021.

Construction is set to begin in early 2024.

Traffic improvements that will impact Lady’s Island are in the design phase, with an anticipated construction on the first project to start in quarter four of 2020.

Lastly, many pathways have been approved by citizens of the county and plans are also in the design phase.

All projects will seek public input as the projects progress; COVID-19 will not impact the schedule of any projects.

I am thankful to our citizens for approving the Penny Referendum in 2018 and I am hopeful you will recognize the ongoing need for the tax to make necessary infrastructure improvements to our county.

Please visit www.beaufortcountypenny.com for more information.

Joseph Passiment, Beaufort County Council

Passiment is chairman of the Beaufort County Council.