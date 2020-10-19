The 278 Bridge/Corridor project must reflect and meet the needs of native Islanders

The Vision for the Island’s future has laid out priorities for the next 20 years.

That process was born of input from hundreds of volunteers that participated in a multi-year rewrite of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.

The Island is at a crossroads for many issues:

▪ Providing appropriate workforce housing opportunities.

▪ Solving our police funding spat with the county.

▪ Keeping our Island safely open for business.

▪ Improving stormwater management and long-term environmental sustainability.

All need immediate attention.

The work of the Gullah Geechee Task Force’s recommendations is in the final stages of implementation, which includes a Historic District that is fashioned to help keep native Island lands in the families of our cherished native Island community.

The 278 bridge/corridor project is one piece of a transportation solution for the future of Hilton Head Island which also needs to include enhanced public transportation and better traffic controls during peak hours.

Improvements to the 278 corridor need to be mindful of the native Islanders and used as an opportunity to showcase their unique culture.

The bridges do need replacement and expansion; however, the corridor from the bridge to the Cross Island can be resolved with smart and creative engineering with the help of an independent consultant.

The Town Council is tasked with making sure all of these projects are completed with the interests of the Island residents at the forefront.

Elected representatives with proven experience, leadership and determination will be vital to the success of our Island’s future.

Peter Kristian, Hilton Head Island

Kristian is a candidate for Hilton Head Island Town Council’s Ward 1 seat.

On Ashley Jacobs

There is a simple management philosophy: hire the best and brightest people to do a job and give them the resources they need to execute.

County Administrator Ashley Jacobs was hired as county administrator in spring 2019 after a unanimous vote by Beaufort County Council; she is the first woman to ever hold the top position within county leadership.

And I have been impressed by her command of complex and detailed issues, and her ability to communicate effectively.

Publicly Jacobs represents herself and Beaufort County as a competent and capable leader. She has been in her position for just under two years and has been faced with navigating an unprecedented crisis.

Let’s face the elephant in the room:

Recent reports from The Island Packet indicate there has been discussion about removing Jacobs from her position, and we have also seen reports about some members of council attempting to influence county staff in private.

How effective you would be at your job if someone directed your employees behind closed doors? How would it impact your authority as a leader, as well as your credibility and respect?

I can’t say for certain whether or not that has happened here, or if there is confidential information to indicate Jacobs has not performed some function of her job effectively.

But I can say for certain that women all over Beaufort County have seen this behavior before, and it looks a lot like sexism.

Hire qualified, competent people and let them do their jobs without interference.

Jodie Srutek, Bluffton