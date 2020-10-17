Trump may be a braggart, but he’s also a patriot who deserves to be re-elected

On the 2020 vote

Democrats, independents and a sizable number of Republicans are going to be faced with a terrible choice:

Do they dislike President Donald Trump enough to commit financial suicide — while probably drastically changing our republic as we know it by voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

If you think that this is a wild exaggeration, I ask you to take the time to read the Democratic Party platform; it could have been written by Karl Marx.

Biden is not the “good old Joe” or the dependable moderate that you have known over the years.

In his dotage Biden has made a Faustian pact with the devil in the person of self-admitted socialist and probable communist Bernie Sanders to realize his long time dream of becoming president.

I admit that Trump is the least presidential president that we have ever had; he is an egotistical, loudmouth braggart and he has the ability to offend at least 50% of the county every time he opens his mouth.

However, Trump is something that the socialists led by Biden, Sanders and Harris are not: Trump is is an American patriot.

He loves the United States of America, freedom of speech and action, capitalism and all of the other things that have made America the envy of the world — the place where millions of people on Earth would love to live.

If you gathered together all of the people who would want to emigrate to a socialist or communist county, you couldn’t fill a small bus.

Please think about that when you cast your vote.

Jim Dickson, St. Helena Island

On the election

By now most of us are saturated with political ads, mailings and signs cropping up like poisonous mushrooms along major roadways.

I am sick of the endless TV commercials.

Nov. 3 is almost here! (Sadly, the personal injury-lawyer commercials will not end, too!)

Politics is a disgusting business.; it is a form of legal corruption and influence. One day I hope to be voting for a candidate where almost all campaign dollars are sent to charitable organizations.

The rest of the dollars could be spent on the candidate’s resume that outlines their credentials and accomplishments instead of endless attacks on their opponent.

Tell us why you are qualified!

The current life expectancy for males in the United States is 76.3 years; if that fact is applied to the 2020 candidates for president, then the choice for me comes down to choosing between a potential President Mike Pence or a potential President Kamala Harris.

A “Libocracy” is unacceptable to me; it’s why I left New York!

Gene Ceccarelli, Bluffton