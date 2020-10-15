Trump should be ashamed of making derogatory remarks about military members

On Trump

I previously have written letters regarding President Donald Trump’s use of name-calling that is childish, immature and shows a low-class, uneducated lack of vocabulary.

Recently Trump once again used demeaning language — this time regarding our military.

Because it was raining Trump refused to travel to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France and reportedly said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It is filled with losers.”

He described the 1,811 Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice as “suckers.”

Trump has denied all this, but even Fox News has confirmed he said it.

In addition Trump has:

▪ Denigrated the military service of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who refused an early release as a prisoner of war so that he could stay with his men.

▪ Refuses to talk with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about Russia’s offer of $100,000 bounties for those who kill American soldiers.

All this from someone who avoided military service because of a “bone spur.”

Our president did not have the guts and courage to serve in the military — something that involves duty, mud, horror, pain and possible death. Yet Trump calls those who did serve “losers and suckers.”

That is despicable.

I say “Thank you” to our military for protecting our liberties even when the commander in chief is abusing those freedoms with his childish and inappropriate name-calling.

Calvin Jordan, Beaufort

On Orischak

I wish to thank JoAnn Orischak, my outgoing representative on the Beaufort County School District Board of Education, for her dedication to her responsibilities during her two terms in office.

Orischak felt compelled to bring about positive changes to our school district, and she achieved just that.

Her preparation for meetings and her knowledge of the issues have been second to none, and she has always been responsive to questions and correspondence from her constituents.

Fellow Board Member John Dowling was right when he called Orischak the “conscience of the board” who never gave up and never gave in.

Orischak’s representation of the electorate and her commitment to the students of Beaufort County will be hard acts to follow.

Alan Smith, Hilton Head Island

On mask requirements

Beaufort County Council recently approved an ordinance that could jail drivers for loud noises, yet it also voted against extending face mask requirements for the unincorporated parts of the county.

Loud noises are obnoxious, but they aren’t lethal. The mask requirement is invasive, but it helps to keep citizens safe from coronavirus and saves lives.

To me the County Council failed in its responsibility to protect the public. As a result I urge citizens to vote the County Council members out of office as soon as possible.

Mike Bunamo, Bluffton

On Mitchelville

It’s about time that Beaufort County recognized the importance of Mitchelville by awarding it a $575,000 grant for continued development of the $22.8 million renovation.

I have often wondered why the importance of Mitchelville, the first self-governing community of formerly enslaved people, has been mostly ignored.

I would hope that in time the Mitchelville project will grow into something similar to Williamsburg, Va.., and become a unique tourist destination.

Just imagine the idea of a Mitchelville that features reconstructed homes and common buildings, interpretive centers, costumed docents, unique food offerings, music concerts and so on.

Good work, Beaufort County, but don’t stop now!

Frank Marcinkoski, Bluffton

On being ‘likable’

I’ve been upset since I read the recent op-ed by former U.S. Rep. Bob Inglis, who used to be very conservative but now appears to be a President Donald Trump hater.

Shame on Inglis for suggesting that anyone should vote for a presidential candidate because that person is “likable”! We should never vote for anyone based on gender, skin color, religion, area of residency or likability.

This is not a personality contest, and to make an informed decision all voters need to pay attention to their government at all levels. Shame on the voters who are too lazy to do their homework.

And a “Shame on you!” should also be directed toward the Democratic Party for turning to former Vice President Joe Biden in their quest to regain the White House.

Yes, Biden was always a “likable” guy and a back-slapping friend to many Republicans back in the days when that was acceptable.

But now Biden is obviously not well mentally or physically, and it’s evident to those who have followed him throughout the years.

Edie Rodgers, Beaufort