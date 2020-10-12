Joe Biden deserves praise — not scorn — for being willing to change his positions

On Biden

A recent letter writer made so many inaccurate statements regarding Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that it is hard to know where to begin.

Yes, Biden has changed his opinions over the years; in my mind that is a good thing. The world and conditions change — and we must, too.

Everyone deserves health care and a minimum wage; when did some of us become so greedy?

No one has walked back statements and opinions more than President Donald Trump. This country has lost so much respect in the world over the last four years that it’s hard to know if we can recover.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The letter writer noted that Cardinal Raymond Burke has declared that Biden is not a Catholic in good standing. I grew up and raised a family in St. Louis, and Cardinal Burke came to that city as an archbishop.

But while St. Louis has had a long list of excellent Catholic leaders, Burke was a disaster! It became apparent that it was either his way or you weren’t in good standing in the church.

Eventually, after four-plus tumultuous years in St. Louis, Burke was moved to Rome.

Joe Biden’s faith is between Biden and his God, not Cardinal Burke.

Beverly Steiner, Hilton Head Island

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

On growth

For nearly 50 years I have watched Beaufort County grow exponentially.

With each additional thousands of new homes and apartments — and tens of thousands of square feet of new commercial space — we have been assured that the increased tax base would be a godsend.

But then we have been asked to vote to raise our taxes to build the schools needed to accommodate the increased population — and the roads that are in need of repair because of it.

I have written before asking why we can’t just build the infrastructure first.

I’m still wondering about that.

Lawrence Francese, Beaufort

On blue states

Lanny Davis, who served as a special counsel to former President Bill Clinton, recently tweeted about the possible secession of “blue” states from the United States.

If the blue states were to secede, Davis noted, here would be some of the things that would go with them:

▪ Major shipping ports.

▪ Apple.

▪ Microsoft.

▪ Venture capital.

▪ Ivy league colleges.

▪ Fresh water.

▪ The Statue of Liberty.

But Davis provided only a partial list of what would go with the seceding blue states.

Here are some of the things that Davis left out:

▪ Amnesty for illegal aliens.

▪ Open borders.

▪ Free health care for illegal aliens.

▪ The Green New Deal.

▪ Antifa.

▪ Skyrocketing street crime.

▪ (Only) Black Lives Matter.

▪ Electoral fraud.

▪ The cancel culture.

▪ Censorship.

▪ Compulsory critical race theory indoctrination.

▪ Never-ending lockdowns.

▪ Blatant corruption.

And on and on.

What surprised me was Davis’ mention of the Statue of Liberty: How long would Antifa and Black Lives Matter permit a statue dedicated to liberty to remain standing?

Stephen Schutz, Ridgeland

On the 278 project

For years I have been working alongside community leaders and elected officials to ensure the 278 Gateway project represents all Island residents. The project needs to be equitable and inclusive of all Islanders as promised to taxpayers during the referendum campaign to fund it.

Elected officials have taken an oath to consider the needs of all Island residents first.

To be successful this project must offer an excellent welcome to the Island, honor the historic Gullah community and assist the current and future businesses community of Stoney — all while protecting the fragile ecosystem that runs through the corridor.

The Windmill Harbor, Stoney and Wild Horse areas are currently a vital part of this Island. They must stay this way; they can not become just a thoroughfare or underpass. Intelligent planning must be used to ensure success for current and future businesses while providing safe residential access.

With state Sen. Tom Davis’ help, we advocated for and County Council approved an Independent Consultant to evaluate the alternatives using the Town’s new Comprehensive Plan — which calls for considering all possible solutions, not simply widening 278.

We need Town Council to bring taxpayers, Town-owned land and public/private entities together to create a vibrant, revitalized North End. That effort will become the benchmark of excellence for future development on Hilton Head.

By embracing the Island’s diverse residential and business community, we will truly become the best place to live, work and play.

Alexander Brown Jr., Hilton Head Island

Brown is a candidate for the Hilton Head Town Council Ward 1 seat.