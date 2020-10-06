Hilton Head Plantation’s leadership wasn’t upfront with residents on name change vote

On HHP

The Hilton Head Plantation Board and General Manager Peter Kristian pulled a fast one with the name change survey.

In multiple communications residents were told that the September survey was to “gauge the interest of a name change from the property owners. If the survey indicates broad support for such a change, the POA will perform a more formal survey in association with the Board election” in the spring.

And during a Sept. 24 open meeting Kristian again assured everyone this would not be the final survey.

The structure of the survey, as well as the general manager’s unsubstantiated claim in our newsletter that the name change would definitely increase home assessments, had the consequence of biasing the outcome of the survey.

The board wouldn’t meet with groups on either side of the issue; Kristian, meanwhile, didn’t produce a cost estimate so that people could make an informed vote. These things could only happen, according to Kristian and the board, after the first survey.

Despite all of these hurdles more than 47% of the community is interested in a name change — which clearly constitutes broad support for it.

But now the POA leadership is not following the rules of the very process that they defined. With just a small majority, they abruptly changed the rules and declared everything to be final.

No discussion.

No cost analysis.

No second survey.

It is hard to imagine how the board thinks this path can bring closure to this issue; in fact, now half of the community is insulted and enraged.

Judy Dunning, Hilton Head

Dunning is a member of HHP Community for Change.

On Parris Island

I certainly appreciate the sentiment in The State Editorial Board’s recent editorial insisting that we all fight to keep Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island open.

But here’s the thing: Parris Island is doomed.

It’s extremely low elevation in an area that is experiencing rapid sea-level rise, and even if you protected the outer perimeter, the water is coming up underneath the base. There will be constant King tide and precipitation-driven flooding, which will only become worse in the future.

The great thing about the Department of Defense is that it is still data-driven; it understands that some missions may need to be relocated in light of rising sea level and increasing hazards.

It is a matter of national security — and a matter of wisely using public funds.

I understand the importance of Parris Island to the Lowcountry community. But there is literally nothing reasonable that can be done other than to assist the USMC in finding another appropriate location for this mission.

Robert Young, Cullowhee, N.C.

Young is a geologist and a professor of coastal geology at Western Carolina University.

On Nancy Mace

State Rep. Nancy Mace’s recent self-promotional op-ed in The Island Packet was an illustration of precisely the sort of politician I never want to vote for.

Mace wrote: “I am dedicated to fighting for the values and well-being of the 1st Congressional District. This includes safeguarding local federal facilities, securing our local economy and ensuring the Lowcountry is protected from future effects of climate change.”

Who could oppose such lofty goals of overwhelming lack of specificity?

If only that were it.

Mace devoted the bulk of her “opinion” piece to distorting the facts in order to construct charges about her opponent that are simply alarming and false.

I would hope that voters have had enough of these manipulative tactics intended only to create fear in order to secure votes.

Voters must elect officials who, based on the facts, tell the truth.

Kate McClintic, Beaufort

On Biden

So former South Carolina Congressman Bob Inglis likes the spineless Joe Biden?

Biden has changed his position on all major issues, so neither he nor anyone else knows whether he stands for or against something.

Meanwhile, Biden has teamed up with a vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who wants open borders, guaranteed minimum wage, Medicare for all (including undocumented immigrants) and more. You don’t think that won’t rub off on Biden and become his policies, too?

And his stand on abortion?

According to Cardinal Raymond Burke, Biden is a Catholic “not in good standing” — so you don’t think Biden will waffle on the issue of abortion, too? I do!

In four years President Donald Trump has done more for all citizens than Biden can even comprehend. And I know that Trump will continue down the same path of keeping his promises — even though the media, FBI, Justice Department and Democratic Party have been working against him.

And Biden?

Who can even guess how he can and will hurt the citizens of America, as well as the Constitution and nation itself?

Dave Phelps, Bluffton