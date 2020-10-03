President Trump’s reckless disdain for science has led to serious consequences

On Trump

Over the past several months we have seen thousands of President Donald Trump’s minions attend his rallies and cram themselves like sardines into indoor and outdoor arenas. And they have received permission from the man himself to ignore social distancing and not wear masks.

After one of these recent events a reporter asked Trump if he worried that he might contract the coronavirus. No, Trump said, because he’s always “on a stage and it’s very far away.”

He expressed no concerns for his worshipers.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, must have been unaware of how deadly this virus is to have put those who idolize him in danger.

But get this: during an interview taped back in February Trump told Bob Woodward — the author of the new book “Rage” — that the virus is “more deadly than ... even your strenuous flus.”

And Trump knew that the virus is spread through the air. “This is deadly stuff,” Trump told Woodward.

Trump certainly knew that many of the love-crazed cultists attending his rallies could get sick or even die. But he was safe. He was on a stage far away.

Sadly Trump was not far enough away to shield himself from his compete disdain of science. He now has the novel coronavirus himself, and who knows how many others he has possibly infected.

Trump has long held that he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue, shoot someone and get away with it. Well, in a way, he has done just that.

The Trump cult is dug in.

Hopefully they will wake up and listen to science before it is too late for all of us.

Joseph Ohnstad, Hilton Head

On Columbus

The op-ed by USC Lancaster professor Brooke Bauer regarding Columbus Day was excellent! She was exactly right about Christopher Columbus never making it to North America.

Native Americans should be recognized by our state in a special manner. Our country has betrayed them at every turn, and it has failed to live up to every treaty that was signed in good faith.

Annie Bates, Irmo