Beaufort swing-span bridge needs better control for motorists | Letters

Letters to the Editor

It’s time for someone to take control of the Beaufort River swing bridge.

Why does a single sailboat take precedence over hundreds of passengers in vehicles who are trying to get to a destination, to work or to an appointment?

In the past two weeks, every single time I was driving my mom to the doctor/fitness center, our progress has come to a halt in order to accommodate an individual sailboat that probably harbored two people.

Please, instigate a schedule that would eliminate bridge interruptions during peak travel times. Mariners can adjust accordingly. It’s done on many waterways without complaint.

Regina Sixta Beaufort

Republicans threaten nation

For most of our country’s history, we have had credible and competent leadership in both parties, which enabled our country to make strides forward (although much has been far too slow, neglected and or avoided). The U.S. has been a savior and world leader in defeating threats to world order and peace in world wars and numerous other conflicts.

At this moment, however, Republican leadership is threatening and undermining many areas of our government, national security, and prospects for a better future for the country.

We have incompetent, unqualified, and or corrupt leadership with more than a few cabinent members. Likely, there will be books written about the Donald Trump administration being the most corrupt and incompetent in our nation’s history. It’s crazy that the U.S. is dropping out of the Paris climate accord.

We have Senate leadership failing to take a vote on nearly 250 pieces of House legislation. Incredibly, we still have no meaningful gun legislation passed.

We have Republican House members failure to take the impeachment proceedings seriously, as evidenced by their commentary and conduct.

An incredible number of current and past government officials, political leaders, legal professionals, constitutional scholars, and historians are providing unprecedented critiques of what is happening with our government.

Unless there is a radical change of current GOP thinking, the only way to reverse what is happening, rebuild our standing in the world, and make positive progression for the people, is for the Democrats to control all three branches of government and soon.

Mike Bartholomew Hilton Head Island

Trump must be impeached

At the time of the founding of our great nation, which all of us no doubt love and want to protect, our founders discussed their concept of bribery. The Constitution makes it perfectly clear that when President Donald Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a favor in exchange for the arms approved by Congress, he was engaging in bribery and extortion. This favor would be for the personal benefit of Trump by harming his political rival.

As a Democrat, I like to think back to the Native American adage, “Walk a mile in his shoes.” Can you, who love this president, do this? Can you imagine how you would feel if a Democratic president had asked a foreign leader to seek dirt on his or her political opponent?

I’ve tried to put myself in the shoes of a Republican. How might I react to this man who leads our country? I think my spirit of fairness would say, this man has despoiled our Constitution. He must be impeached. He must stop being our president. He must serve as a horrible example to future presidents who might be tempted to do the same thing.

Jim Riggs Hilton Head Island