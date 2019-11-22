Letters to the Editor Letters of thanks

Family of Melanie English

The family of Melanie English would like to thank all first responders on Oct. 5, 2109 with response to Melanie. All of these wonderful, compassionate, professional people including Coastal Carolina Hospital, Karin from Compassus Hospice helped our family through one of the hardest times in our life. Sauls Funeral home helped guide us with patience and kindness also.

Unfortunately, there’s been a change of respect for these hardworking individuals that we call upon when the unimaginable happens to us. We don’t know what we would have done without all of them.

We wish all of their families the very best for their sacrifice so their loved ones can help families like ours and may God bless them all!

Diana McDonald Beaufort

Palmetto Animal League Subiestock concert

Each day, national and local companies have a choice to reach out and make a difference in the world.

On October 17, Peacock Subaru hosted their 4th Annual Subiestock concert event benefiting Palmetto Animal League. Over 100 people enjoyed free food, beverages, door prizes and live music by rock band Cranford Hollow.

Fee-waived pet adoptions were made possible through a generous grant from the ASPCA, and thanks to Peacock Subaru, BOB 106.9, Rewind 107.9, WJCL, The Bluffton Sun, The Hilton Head Sun, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, five wonderful shelter pets found their forever home. In addition, event attendees donated a huge assortment of pet food and supplies for the PAL Adoption Center and donated a total of $1,400!

As a private, non-profit, no-kill animal rescue organization, PAL relies solely on community involvement and investment by charitable “Partners in Rescue” — businesses like those that helped make Subiestock a success for the animals. And of course, we owe much of that success to the people who came out that night, enjoyed great weather and a fun party, while opening their hearts and their wallets to help abandoned, abused and neglected animals in our community.

Thank you for all you do for PAL and the animals under our care. Your support saves lives!

We encourage everyone to join the No-Kill Movement. You can act now and change the life of a homeless pet this holiday season. Adopt, foster, donate or volunteer at www.PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.

These are lives worth saving.

Amy Campanini PAL president Ridgeland

Hilton Head Hospital cancer care

We’ve lived on Hilton Head Island for 30 years now and we had our first experience for the need of Hilton Head Hospital. We are very fortunate to have such an outstanding hospital that is staffed with professionals who are compassionate as well as excellent at their jobs.

I was diagnosed with cancer on October 2, 2018. This was our first time experiencing such a disease. It would begin a journey of the unknown by us but we were fortunate to be guided, treated and exposed to an incredible lineup of doctors, nurses, lab technicians, administrative staff and dieticians.

This includes the doctors and nurses of the ER, operating rooms, PCU floor, various labs and scanning, catheterization lab and cardio rehab departments. Each doctor and their staff were professional in their approach, discussions, professionalism and guidance.

Due to their experience and training I’m cancer-free now.

The fact that a relatively small island community can have such an outstanding hospital with equally professional doctors, nurses, tech staff, lab staff and all the others that contribute to successfully saving lives and healing patients is a tribute to the hospital, the hospital board and those doctors, nurses and lab techs. How they do that is beyond me considering the impact that they have on the lives of their patients.

All residents should be encouraged that we have such a great facility on the island.

Gary Mullane Hilton Head Island

Town of Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue

On Thursday evening, November 14, my wife and I were at a south-end Hilton Head Island eating establishment enjoying a meal when suddenly a man at another table had cardiac arrest. There was a quick response by either an employee or a patron, who immediately began chest compressions.

Within three to four minutes, Town of Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue personnel arrived and found the man with no pulse. The rescue crew worked rapidly administering CPR. In a short time, one of the crew signaled thumbs-up — the man had a pulse. The crew then transported the man to the hospital.

Kudos to Hilton Head Fire Rescue! It was the first time my wife and I have seen them in action. And we hope the man is recovering.