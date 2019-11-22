Letters to the Editor Impeachment puts U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham at a crossroads | Letters

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is caught between a rock and a hard place. If it’s his desire to be a career politician, a vote on the House floor to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump will determine Cunningham’s future.

The congressman, a first-term Democrat, surprisingly won election in a solid red district. South Carolina’s 1st District congressional seat had been held by Republicans since 1981. One of Cunningham’s campaign promises was to put the Lowcountry ahead of party. It looks like he is going to get his chance to do just that.

The Trump impeachment hearings are a highly partisan debacle. Both parties are marching in lockstep for or against the issue. I believe that the majority of the Lowcountry voters are firmly against impeaching President Trump.

If Cunningham votes for impeachment, he will not win re-election. If he votes against impeachment, he risks being shunned by his fellow Democrats in Congress.

Which way will you go, Joe? Don’t forget your campaign promise about putting the Lowcountry ahead of party. Your constituents are watching.

Howard D. Sassman Bluffton

Rep. Joe Cunningham, stick to your guns

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, stick to your guns.

The current Republican Party has forgotten its duty. Its duty is to preserve and enforce the Constitution of the United States, not the president.

President Donald Trump has stepped all over our Constitution with the help of the Republican Party. The Republicans have lost their way, big time. Both the president and the Republicans are jeopardizing our democracy as prescribed by the Founding Fathers.

Cunningham has the backing of South Carolina Democrats as well as many Republicans who see what we see.

Lucien Piccioli Bluffton

Trump hatred getting worse

It unfortunately does not surprise me anymore with the divisiveness and outright hate being displayed by the left toward anyone who supports President Donald Trump.

Obviously, he is subjected to it on a scale never seen before, but now the left is attacking anyone who supports him.

A recent letter reiterated the typical left talking points that in the writer’s opinion refute the accomplishments of Trump. But then he has to go one step further and state the reason for our support: “Could the reason be Trump’s racist remarks?”

I am so sick of this tripe coming from the left if you do not agree with them. And then they play the race card when they have nothing else.

Someone tore a Trump bumper sticker off of my car and keyed a friend’s car with a Trump bumper sticker, and this is in Beaufort.

How far will the left escalate its attacks beyond just words and minor vandalism if Trump is re-elected next year?

Mike Lewis Harbor Island

Is the Plastic Age upon us?

Elephant or donkey? How about just two junkyard dogs? None of the things any of the politicians say make sense.

The Earth is sinking, war is everywhere, neighbor against neighbor, plastic in the ocean ...

Where and when does it end?

It’s hard to refute the facts. Fossil fuel and an unprecedented level of connectivity and information has further isolated the individual, promoted a disposable lifestyle and divided us all.

Money and power. My football team against yours. Coke or Pepsi. The list is almost inconceivable to the average mind. Just beyond perception, but completely pervasive. Revolution is in the air all around the world. Someday it will be here as well. The plastic age is upon us.

Sandon Preston Hilton Head island