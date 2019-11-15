Letters to the Editor Be objective on Trump’s Syria move | Letters

For several weeks, the media pushed the narrative that the Syrian withdrawal was one of the biggest foreign policy blunders in U.S. history. Let’s go back a few years and review some of President Obama’s foreign policy decisions.

▪ In early 2011, peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations spread throughout Syria. For five years, Obama sat on his hands as Assad brutally slaughtered 500,000 Syrian civilians and turned half the nation’s population into refugees while giving growing influence to Iran and Russia.

▪ In October 2011, Obama suddenly announced the withdrawal of all 50,000 troops from Iraq, thus abandoning a U.S. ally and allowing ISIS to reconstitute and grow.

▪ In September 2015, Obama sent $150 billion to the Ayatollahs as incentive in the ill-fated Iran nuclear deal. This wealth of cash was used to strengthen Iran’s military, threaten Israel and spread Islamic terrorism throughout the Middle East.

What do these actions have in common? They were monumental failures applauded by the Democrats and largely ignored by the media.

After arming the Kurds in Syria for three years, President Donald Trump has now negotiated a ceasefire. No one knows the outcome of the civil war or the fate of the Kurds.

Having a biased media picking political winners and losers is dangerous to our republic. The only hope is a well-educated and clear-minded citizenry.

Brian Thoreson Moss Creek

Hillary Clinton has sound record

I take exception to a recent letter on Hillary Clinton.

Regarding the “Benghazi debacle,” in 2012 there was no warning of any attack in Benghazi given from Ambassador Chris Stevens except that he sent a low-level email to the State Department of possible al-Queda activity. He never requested additional protection beyond the 36 well-armed Marines stationed to protect the consulate.

When rioting exploded in the streets, it was members of Ansar al-Sharia, not al-Queda. Ambassador Stevens was a hero. He held back calling in the Marine force, trying to avoid a civilian slaughter. This cost him his life along with three other Americans.

There is nothing Hillary could have done about it. She chose not to blame American heroes. Remember Hillary’s 11-hour grilling over Benghazi led by then-U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy? There were 10 mostly Republican investigations with not one charge brought against Hillary or anyone else. That was the joke.

There is no law against having a private email account. There is a policy in the State Department that government employees transmit government work over government servers. This policy is set by the Secretary of State, who was Hillary Clinton. She set the rule and there were no stated penalties.

Most members of Congrees use private emails and so do President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law. There were no classified emails from Hillary on her private server until Republicans reclassified a few for political reasons.

The Clinton Foundation is classified as a “platinum charity” with a 93% rating for accountability and transparency. How does that compare with the fraudulent Trump Foundation?

Roger Lucas Okatie

Public suffers from Trump lies

It may be reasonably argued that the current president of the United States displays the condition known as chronichyperuntruthfulness syndrome.

You will notice I said displays the condition rather than suffers from. We are the ones who suffer.