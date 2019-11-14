Letters to the Editor There should never be separation of Creator and state | Letters

We have a general election coming up that I believe will determine the future of our country.

We will either remain a nation believing our Creator is an essential part of who we are, or we will drift toward secular (godless) socialism. Presently, many presidential aspirants are strongly pushing socialism.

As this election is of huge importance, I urge voters having access to the internet to view the Presidents Day commercial by the Knights of Columbus aired February 2012. With quotes from past presidents, it focused on the foundational role our Creator plays in our nation.

I also offer meaningful quotes from our country’s most important documents. From the Declaration of Independence, “... endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness ...” and from the Constitution’s preamble, “... secure the (Creator endowed) blessings of liberty ...”

These quotes are proof positive that, though we agree there must always be separation of church and state, there should never be separation of Creator and state. Those quotes affirm our freedom of religion — an invaluable freedom fostering happy lives by loving family and friends.

Hopefully, our electorate will see the true danger of secular socialism and vote to keep our Creator an integral part of who we are as a nation. It’s not only important for us, but especially so for our children’s future.

Charles J. Mirucki Hilton Head Island

Is this really who we are as America?

Your story on the S.C. report that license suspensions target the poor who can’t afford to pay traffic tickets without hearings really shocked me.

Decades ago when a driver’s license hadn’t yet evolved into one’s major identity as a citizen to obtain a job, receive health care, etc., this DMV practice was not so tragic.

On further reading The Wall Street Journal “Mansion” section, I encountered the headline: “What Can You Get for $100 million”? Many of our wealthy families pay far more than that, while our poor are fortunate to even live in a trailer.

The WSJ also included an editorial: “Tax Cuts for the Wealthy Make Inequality Worse.” While overall tax rates for these families averaged 53% between 1930 and 1974, it has now fallen to 31%. For the 400 wealthiest, it has likewise fallen from 56% in 1960 to 23% today.

There is no doubt that the income of our poor and bottom 30% of people, who typically live in segregated areas with poor schools, is not sufficient to raise a healthy family.

Neither of our political parties are representing their needs, nor is our state and many of our churches. Our last Trump tax cuts clearly favored the wealthy over the poor as Congress ignored the Speaker’s effort to increase existing Earned Income Tax Credit benefits for ther families.

God’s expectation for us humans to love all is being ignored.

Walt Schymik Hilton Head Island

Humankind could learn a lot from dogs

With so much anger and hatred between politicians in Washington today, maybe they should all take some lessons in life from dogs.

Here is what George Graham Vest once wrote in his “Tribute to a Dog”:

“The one absolutely unselfish friend that man can have in this selfish world, the one that never deserts him, the one that never proves ungrateful or treacherous, is his dog. A man’s dog stands by him in prosperity and in proverty, in health and in sickness. He will sleep on the cold ground where the wintry winds blow and the snow drives fiercely, if only he may be near his master’s side. He will kiss the hand that has no food to offer; he will lick the wounds and sores that come in encounter with the roughness of the world. He guards the sleep of his pauper master as if he were a prince. When all other friends desert, he remains. When riches take wings and reputation falls to pieces, he is as constant in his love as the sun in its journey through the heavens.”

Maybe we should consider replacing all of the angry politicians in Washington today with dogs. They might get a lot more done!