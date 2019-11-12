Letters to the Editor Beaufort County Council wrong to stiff-arm public | Letters

Sometimes a Beaufort County citizen feels so strongly about a topic under consideration by County Council that being allowed to speak to members prior to a vote best demonstrates what it means to live in a democratic society. During previous County Council meetings, former Chairman Paul Sommerville would say, “We are going to stay here as long as it takes tonight, until everyone has been heard.”

Councilman York Glover exemplified true transparency recently when a packed St. Helena Library hosted a public comment session regarding the potential development of Bay Point Island. Councilman Glover carefully passed the microphone around the room, doing his best to ensure that different viewpoints were heard.

But previous manifestations of Beaufort County Council transparency are in stark contrast with the moves Chairman Stu Rodman is making to strangle the flow of public commentary on issues currently before council. Meanwhile, Sheriff P.J. Tanner is right. His deputies are present during council meetings to protect all in the room, not to restrict freedom of speech.

Eliminating transparency of deliberations, and curtailing opportunities for citizens to provide timely input on topics prior to council votes, is a dangerous venture.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The question we citizens should be asking is, “What is the end game?”

Elected officials need to get the pulse of the public before they vote on an issue.

That is why restricting public commentary on timely topics before Beaufort County Council is a slippery slope.

Fereol de Gastyne Beaufort

It’s too loud on Hilton Head to be paradise

I chuckle when I hear residents on Hilton Head Island say they are living in paradise. They must not live on the north end.

The guy a few houses down uses a leaf blower for a minimum of four hours a day, sometimes six. He blows the trees, the lawn, the driveway and patio starting at 8 a.m., every day of the week. I can hear that blower in every room of my house.

Then there are the businesses close by that have contractors start at 6 a.m. in the pitch dark, blowing their parking lots.

I can hear traffic on U.S. 278 and, especially on weekend nights, it sounds like a drag race. Sirens of rescue units, fire trucks and sheriff’s deputies are heard on the average of four times a day and/or night.

If you live within two miles of the Hilton Head Island High School, you are entertained by the band, the announcements, and the cheering crowds since it’s impossible to hear a television. There’s not a chance you could enjoy an evening on your patio.

Last but not least, the small planes scream by so low, you think they are going to hit the house.

I’m glad some people think this is paradise. Of course the island has some great areas and beautiful scenery. But it’s not for everyone. I’m moving to Montana.

Henrietta Blakemoore Hilton Head Island

Couldn’t find flags for vets

What a shame!

I went to Walmart looking for flags and other items for Veterans Day to honor our vets, but found nothing. Just Christmas stuff.

I guess our vets and there families who sacrified their sons and daughters, keeping our nation out of harm’s way, means a whole lot less than they had fought for. What a shame.