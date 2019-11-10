Letters to the Editor Lindsey Graham should recuse himself on Trump | Letters

No one except U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham knows why his opinion of President Donald Trump is now 180 degrees from his original, very negative assessment of him.

That said, I find it extremely discouraging that our senator who leads the Senate Judiciary Committee has seemed to make a decision on Trump’s guilt or innocence prior to the full presentation of the evidence.

Graham claims that the impeachment process is a scam because it doesn’t give Trump an opportunity to face his accusers. If our senator thinks the process should mirror a court trial, then Graham should know that if he was on a list to be a jurist in a criminal trial, he would be disqualified as a juror because of bias toward the accused — proven by his public statements.

Graham should recuse himself from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Fred Reichenbach Hilton Head Island

Look in mirror before blaming everyone else

Blame, blame, blame. Shame, shame, shame.

Shame on Congresswoman Katie Hill for her playing the blame game. The Honorable Congresswoman demonstrated poor judgment in her personal life and is trying to blame anyone or anything but herself. Hill has blamed her “abusive” soon-to-be ex-husband, a former campaign staffer whom she had a relationship with that ended on a sour note, a rightwing publication and hateful political operatives for her behavior.

Ms. Hill should look in the mirror. She will then see who is to blame for her public humiliation. She must assume responsibility for her actions.

We have all done things in our lives that we are not proud of. We are all sinners and we are all in need of forgiveness. If you are a public person or your transgressions come to the attention of the media, your misdeeds seem to be magnified. Some recent familiar names are former TV host Matt Lauer, former Governor/Congressman Mark Sanford and a former Hilton Head Island high school principal. Notice the adjective “former” describing their occupations.

Congresswoman Hill said, “I will not allow my experience to scare off other young women or girls from running for office.” My humble advice for these young women and girls is to live your life so that when your friends, neighbors or anyone you may meet thinks of fairness and integrity they think of you.

Vince Arbuckle Bluffton

Time to trust Beaufort County school board

I love Starbucks coffee.

I drink a lot of it and I spend way too much money on Starbucks coffee.

I have no idea how much I spend on Starbucks coffee, but I am sure that it is a lot more than $56 per year.

If I am to trust The Island Packet, page 5A on Nov. 5, and I do, it should cost me around $56 a year to support the $344 million Beaufort County school bond referendum.

That kind of money will allow some substantial infrastructure improvements to our schools, not to mention the number of skilled jobs that will be needed to implement the construction projects.

If we in Beaufort wish to attract skilled professionals and their families we must offer solid schools for their children.

I voted “yes” and “yes.”

I am trusting the Beaufort County Board of Education to spend this money in professional manor.

Wayne Beavers Bluffton

Now Beaufort County school board must deliver

Having finally obtained voter approval of the school bond referendum after two failed attempts, the Beaufort County Board of Education is in a celebratory mood.

But that mood could quickly turn sour if the board fails to live up to voter expectations.

The vote was as much a referendum on the reconstituted board and its new superintendent as it was for school projects. Voters had rejected similar bond referendums in 2016 and 2018 because of disgust with the previous superintendent’s ethics and the dysfunctional and often infantile nature of the then-existing board.

If Superintendent Frank Rodriguez and the new board keep their promise to establish an oversight committee to provide regular reports on the use of referendum funds, it will be a major step toward restoring public trust in a school system where trust has been sorely lacking.

On the other hand, if school officials revert to the bickering and factionalism that characterized the previous group, then they will have squandered an important victory and set the stage for another cycle of public distrust and cynicism that will make it more difficult to make further improvements to local schools.

We shall see.

Ted Kerrine Bluffton

Hillary again? Is this a joke?

A letter to the editor recently stated the following:

“There is only one potential candidate that can beat Donald Trump – Hillary Clinton. She really won the 2016 election by a margin of 3 million American votes. She had a great track record as Secretary of State, and as First Lady, she learned the office from Bill.”

After reading that letter, I wonder if the author is serious or just wanting to take us to a parallel universe where Hillary’s past transgressions have miraculously disappeared and the Electoral College is nonexistent?

A great track record as Secretary of State? Are you serious?

Where do I begin?

Let’s start with her e-mail scandal.

Then we can move on to the debacle in Benghazi.

Let’s don’t forget “pay to play,” where a foreign entity could make a donation to the Clinton Foundation and receive an audience with the Secretary of State.

“As First Lady, she learned the office from Bill.” Wow, really?

I could go on but you get the point.

Also, if she really won the 2016 election, why isn’t she president?

If the Democrats want any chance of winning the office of president in 2020, they need a moderate candidate along with some serious platform changes. None of the current candidates, including Hillary, fit that bill.

James Montgomery Bluffton

America is at a crossroad

America, we have a problem.

The Hilton Head Island, Bluffton area is “threatened by a lack of dialogue, having a hypocritical attitude among citizens,” according to Future IQ, a strategy and planning consultant to the Town of Hilton Head Island, as stated last year in the Packet.

No surprise. Simply stated, locally, we are just a microcosm of society at a crossroads, where disrespect, rudeness, distrust, and unethical behavior abound both within and outside government with divisiveness and anger replacing civility and morality.

A few thoughts on why. Certainly, society’s moral decline and the absence of parental responsibility together with a failing educational system head the list, along with continuing governmental gridlock and party polarization.

A Wall Street Journal article said he suffers from “Copernican Complex,” the belief that everything revolves around him, while alienating many with his toxic rhetoric, pitting his loyal base vs. liberals, independents and many of his own party.

Finally, biased, questionable media coverage has not helped bring us together either.

Solution? In politics, vote for independent-thinking candidates who will put our country before party and support fiscal responsibility, immigration reform, gun safety, social tolerance and term limits, while fighting to eliminate earmarks, super caps, and special interest groups. Progress is possible with negotiation, honesty and integrity.

As individuals and as a country, we can come together, returning to an environment of civility, constructiveness, inclusiveness and a common-sense approach, listening and considering other points of view while working toward consensus.

We can be part of the solution or continue to be part of the problem; it’s up to us.

Earle Everett Moss Creek