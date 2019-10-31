Letters to the Editor Trump, US not the villains on air pollution | Letters

Is the environment important? Sure it is. But some take it as an opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump, even kids. It would be nice if people would examine facts before claiming the United States is a villain because we pulled out of the Paris Agreement.

According to the World Bank, 16 of the world’s 20 cities with the worst air are in China. The great country of China is considered to be one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. It has been estimated that China will continue to emit excessive amounts of carbon for many, many years.

But China is not alone. India has 180 cities (yes) that have air pollution six times more than the permissible limit set by the World Health Organization. Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world, followed closely by China’s Beijing. The worst city of air pollution is in Pakistan: Try fixing that one.

Studies have shown that the United States has been more effective in meeting air pollution limits than the European Union. Who knew?

Trump said the playing field was not level. Countries, like China and India, did not have to reduce any pollution limits for 30 years. The Paris Agreement also placed too many restrictions on the U.S. economy, so out we went.

As Trump said: He is the president of the United States, not the world. He is responsible for developing our country, and he is doing a good job.

Clifton Jester Bluffton

America must replace Trump

President Donald Trump’s supporters laud a “great” economy as a reason to excuse his deplorable behavior.

In fact, Trump inherited a thriving economy from his predecessor. Look at a graph showing the unemployment rate from 2008 through 2019 and you’ll see that the years under Trump follow the same trajectory as that under Obama. Monthly job gains were actually higher, overall, under Obama. The stock market doubled under the previous administration, reflecting one of the best gains in our history. GDP growth, under Trump, has yet to beat the 2.9% achieved in 2015 under Obama.

Trump’s “achievements” are tax cuts, which Republican politicians don’t even talk about because everyone knows that it’s not the middle class that benefited from them. And then there are the reductions in regulations, many of which diminish the protection of both the environment and the public.

In return, we have a president who lies to us every day, who appears to have never read the Constitution, who knows nothing about our history or the history and culture of other countries, who talks and writes like a 9-year-old, who insults our allies and cozies up to dictators, who enriches himself through the office he holds, who engages in corrupt acts, who totally lacks empathy for others, and, through ignorance and narcissism, has threatened our democracy and made the world a more dangerous place.

I truly hope Trump’s election was an anomaly because our republic’s survival depends on intelligent leaders with high-moral character.

Beverly Leick Hilton Head Island

Seize this chance for corporate transparency

For far too long, our weak state and federal laws on requiring the real owners of corporations to be publicly identified have been used by enemy nations, terrorist groups, crime organizations, drug cartels and everyday fraudsters to conduct their illegal activities in secret through anonymous shell corporations.

I serve on the board of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce. Since 2013, our Chamber has supported federal legislation to require corporate transparency to address this threat to our capitalistic economy and democracy.

Finally, the U.S. House has just passed the Corporate Transparency Act of 2019 by a vote of 249-173 to address this problem.

Joining in the bipartisan support for the bill were South Carolina Congressmen Joe Cunningham, Joe Wilson and James Clyburn.

It is imperative that the U.S. Senate now act to pass a corporate transparency bill in the same bipartisan manner demonstrated in the House.

Pat Hancock Bluffton

Kangaroo court: Democrats are out of control

Less than two decades ago, in one of the most contested presidential elections, the “hanging chad” crisis was settled peacefully at the Supreme Court, and the transition of power in the Oval Office processed smoothly from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush.

Political civility has always been a hallmark of American democracy and an envy of the world, permitting political and social discourse among parties and citizens without the destructive forces often associated with totalitarian regimes.

However, that amicable political attitude suddenly became mean-spirited when Hilary Clinton lost her presidential bid to Donald Trump. Instead of accepting defeat for a flawed candidate and working with the new administration to heal a divided nation, the Democrats launched vicious attacks on Trump’s character, motives, and his legitimacy as a duly-elected president.

Their latest impeachment hysteria stands as a marker of the Democratic Party’s moral bankruptcy. Not only have they made mockery of the 63 million Trump supporters and the Constitution, they hijacked the “People’s House” to run a kangaroo court.

The Founders have long warned us of the tyranny of the majority, exemplified by Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Eric Swalwell, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, all from the progressive states of California and New York. Their rejection of procedural precedents and destruction of due process only remind the American people that they are not just attacking a flawed president, but anyone with different political views and social values.

They say they want civility and unity. What they want is nothing less than complete and unfailing compliance with their agenda.

Xiaodan Li Hilton Head Island

A different look at Trump’s record

This is in response to a recent letter regarding President Donald Trump’s accomplishments so far.

1. The GDP increase for the first quarter this year was 3.1%, and 2.1% for the second quarter – not 4.2%.

2. Tax cuts were supposed to be fiscally neutral but the deficit soared to $1 trillion (Trump vowed to eliminate the deficit in eight years). Now he wants to cut Medicare and Medicaid to pay for those cuts.

3. In eliminating regulations, Trump is greenlighting dumping industrial waste in our rivers. Water is our most important natural resource – not coal or gas.

4. Speaking of coal, the industry is dying. Trump kept talking about “clean coal.” There is no such thing.

5. Trump started a trade war with China. China stopped buying U.S. agricultural products. Trump had to farmers subsidies. He still thinks the Chinese government pays the tariff. Nope. It’s a tax passed off to the U.S. consumer.

6. Foreign policy – there’s not enough time.

Unfortunately, there’s so much more.

Patricia Valenti Hilton Head Island

Trump’s real goal shows why every vote should count

While U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is freaking out about his golf buddy abandoning our allies in Syria, he should mention that President Donald Trump, in a conversation with Steve Bannon, gave his reason for siding with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. He said he has a major building with two Trump towers in Istanbul. I guess the idea of putting our security at risk for greed is too despicable for even his allies.

We also hear that Trump’s attorneys are using the defense that releasing his tax returns could cause him irreparable harm. They are admitting in court what we all knew. His returns contain info that is harmful to him. We must see what they contain.

While Attorney General William Barr is flying around the world trying to prove the Russians didn’t interfere in the 2016 election, the Senate Intelligence Committee chaired by Republicans issued its report that Russia interfered to help Trump to the detriment of Hillary Clinton. Even with all the illegal help, Trump still lost the popular vote by over 4 million. Every vote should count. It’s time for the Electoral College to go.

Gail Chirichetti Okatie