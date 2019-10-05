Letters to the Editor This Bluffton SC love story is now a mystery | Letters

I bought a piece of used furniture recently at the animal thrift store in Bluffton. I brought the furniture home and began removing the shelf liner, etc., that a prior owner had put into the dresser. I purchased this to go in a large master closet for extra storage.

I found a treasure trove of a love letters, a card and a poem, and I would like to be able to return those items to the couple. It sounds as if the man was possibly a pastor or considering being a pastor. The card and the letters are from the husband to the wife. Their names are Scott and Tresa. My best guess is they are in their 60s.

I would love to help these treasures find their way back to the couple.

Janice Robinson Bluffton

Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka insults citizens

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka’s statements reported in the Oct. 2 edition of the Packet are insulting to the entire senior citizen community of Bluffton and Beaufort County.

She disparages citizens opposing the Alston Park expansion to build 282 homes in a subdivision never intended for further expansion.

She claims those in opposition are usually scared of more development near their homes or uneducated about what’s actually being built.

Really, Lisa?

Perhaps she has forgotten that Bluffton and much of Beaufort County would still be one-traffic-light Podunksville without the substantial influx of senior citizens to the area over the last 30 years — seniors who contribute greatly to the area’s businesses, tax base and the health care opportunities that also benefit people under 55.

She further demeans her citizens by saying, “I’m not going to have (in Bluffton) an average age of 75. I’m going to keep the average age of 36 alive and well.”

It is false to classify the Alston Park expansion as affordable housing for workers that is near transportation.

Maybe the mayor should rethink her opinion about the uneducated and unknowing citizens she purports to represent. Lucky she is running this term unopposed.

Joseph P . Garra Bluffton

Why you should vote ‘yes’ for Beaufort County schools on Nov. 5

My children have attended Beaufort County public schools for eight years. During that time, I have seen much to criticize about the school system, and I have not been afraid to be vocal about the things that are wrong.

However, the school system is also doing plenty of things right.

Every day, more than 22,000 children arrive at their respective schools. Regardless of the classroom conditions, over 1,600 teachers welcome them in and teach.

Beaufort County School Distirct teachers instruct almost 13,000 students who are living in poverty, more than half the students in the district.

They educate more than 3,500 students for whom English is a second language; that is about one out of every six children.

It is well documented that those factors are major obstacles toward normal measures of academic achievement, i.e. standardized testing.

In addition, across the district we have buildings in need of major repairs or renovations, outdated safety and security measures, unsafe recreational facilities, and overcrowded classrooms.

As a community, we have a duty to promote the education of our youth in healthy, safe environments. I am willing to spend about $100 a year so that my children do not have to attend classes in trailers, under leaking roofs, or with unsafe air to breathe. What is it worth to you?

Barbara Mancini Bluffton