Letters to the Editor Hargray’s Gloria Taggart deserves SC’s top honor | Letters

I just wanted to congratulate Gloria Taggart, or should I call her “Miss Hargray,” for being honored with the Order of the Palmetto.

I have known Gloria most of my life and she is a wonderful, caring person.

When I was growing up in Hardeeville, the office of the telephone company founded by he father, Leroy Harvey Sr., was a small white building about a half mile from my house. It was just next to the railroad tracks. When I married and moved to Bluffton, I met his partner, John Cantrell, at the Bluffton Telephone Company. If I remember right, his office was at his home in downtownn Bluffton.

As I understand it, he and Mr. Harvey met and wanted to decide who would take the challenge of Hilton Head Island. It is said neither gentlemen wanted that project. But Mr. Harvey finally agreed. Boy, what a project he took on.

Who would have ever thought that Hilton Head would be the place it is today. There are thousands of telephones, and internet and cable lines everywhere on the island and, after 50 years, it is truly a billion dollar project. I have used Hargray for the 50-plus years I have lived in Bluffton and have always been satisfied. Gloria was behind the company for as many years and she is truly a person who deserved this honor.

Enjoy your retirement, Miss Gloria, and stay safe and keep all of your memories of a wonderful life.

Dianne Reynolds Bluffton

Parker’s works through storms in Beaufort County, Savannah area

I strongly believe that Parker’s is a true community partner, and that is evident by the reaction of our employees during Hurricane Dorian. We have a responsibility during all emergencies to provide products and services that our customers need. We have a commitment to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency in Savannah and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division to have no less than four or five stores open 24 hours a day in Chatham and Beaufort counties. In any hurricane, our goal is to be the last to close and the first to open.

During bad weather, Parker’s must balance the safety of its employees with its responsibility to serve. The Parker’s leadership team works hard to make the right decisions for both our employees and our customers.

Parker’s could not live up to its commitment to stay open for our communities without the dedicated team members who operate our stores during these challenging times. Many of our team members stepped in to work at stores across our region to enable us to meet our commitment to our community.

I commend our local police forces, firefighters, EMS, power company employees, and government employees who worked together to make sure our community was prepared for the hurricane. I am proud to be the place these heroes turn when they need fuel, food, or supplies.

When a storm approaches our area, know that Parker’s plans to be there for you as long as we are able.

Greg Parker Founder and CEO Parker’s Savannah

Leave Trump’s fate to the voters

Without the reassurance of the usual initiating vote of all House members, Democratic leadership is launching a months-long series of investigations of alleged impeachable offenses. This promises to further divide, slice and dice, an America already fractured and hurting. We have a choice. In just about the same timeframe, we could simply let the people vote.

Charles P. Duvall Hilton Head Island