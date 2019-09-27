Letters to the Editor Greta Thunberg used as political tool | Letters

An Associated Press story in the Sept. 21 edition of The Beaufort Gazette triumphantly lauded the efforts of young people around the globe urging “action” on climate change.

Where to start?

First, I think it would be a great idea to leave all local, national and international policymaking to teenagers, as they know all. After we wave our hands and change the weather, we can mandate free pizza and banish homework and parental curfews.

We’ve been treated to several days of St. Greta Thunberg, 16, who bravely crossed the ocean in a ritzy yacht so she didn’t fly and create carbon pollution. Her parents are obviously fine with her being used as a mascot by the Democratic Party and the U.N. to further their never-ending quest for government control of everything.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But wait, the crew to take the boat back to Europe was flown to the U.S., thereby negating St. Greta’s self-aggrandizing mission. So how is she getting back to Sweden? And I wonder what carbon footprint was required to manufacture that big, fancy yacht?

At least the leftist education monopoly in the Western world can celebrate their successful indoctrination of so many impressionable youngsters. The kid who’s sign said, “Sorry, I can’t clean my room, I’m busy saving the world” was certainly paying attention to the lessons on self-esteem.

David Barton Beaufort

Greta Thunberg right on climate change

Out of the mouths of babes: Greta Thunberg is spreading the word about giving more attention to climate change.

She is a young girl but has enough passion in her heart for many.

Did you carpool today to church, to the market, or for errands?

Do you recycle? Do you have a garden? Do you have a compost? If not, go to a friend’s home who has a yard enough for two. Mother Nature is one of the finest healers.

This lovely young girl is hoping to get your attention, and a solution for a world problem.

What is stopping you from joining Greta Thunberg and doing your part?

One of my favorite American songs includes: “This land is your land, this land is my land, from California to the New York island ...” Let us not hesitate and begin today to get on board the climate change train with wonderful Greta. You will not regret it.

Maureen F. Wilson Bluffton

The fallacy of abortion

The advocates for abortion emphasize it is the right of a pregnant woman to have an abortion because it is her body and she can decide as she wishes.

The truth, denied by abortion supporters, is that the baby within her is not part of her body. From the beginning, at conception, the baby is a separate, new individual with his or her own separate characteristics, including DNA.

Our God, the Creator, has placed this individual in the mother’s womb for her to nurture and care for throughout the baby’s development to the time of birth and after. To destroy this individual human being by any type of abortion is killing a person and is an act of murder.

A woman with a surprise and unwanted pregnancy who is considering an abortion should realize she is not alone in this situation. She should pray for God’s help to avoid an abortion, and she should seek help from a “choose” life” pregnancy center. On Hilton Head Island, the Pregnancy Center & Clinic has an understanding staff of people who want to help.

I pray for our country that God will have mercy on us and forgive us for the approximately 900,000 abortions performed each year in the USA. If you had an abortion, or participated in the decision for a woman to have one, God’s forgiveness is attainable. See https://word-of-hope.org.

Paul Dittmar Hilton Head Island

Lessons from a theft victim

I had some equipment stolen from an unlocked shed at my residence. I noticed the theft on a Sunday, and called it in to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A deputy was out shortly to check it out. On Tuesday, I had my stolen equipment back. Wow. Thank you, Sherriff’s Office.

Lessons learned: Lock up your things. Record model and serial numbers. Report theft promptly.