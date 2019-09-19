Letters to the Editor Paddle battle on Hilton Head was exceptional | Letters

Our community hosted a very special event last Saturday that deserves applause. The Lowcountry Boil Paddle Battle Presented by OluKai to support the Outside Foundation took place at Hudson’s on Skull Creek on a windy Saturday morning.

More than 70 paddlers, delayed by one week due to Hurricane Dorian, showed up to connect with our Hilton Head Island waterways through an exceptional event that featured the No. 1 female paddler in the world.

I was one of the paddlers and am proud many Hilton Head Islanders turned out for the event. Locals were joined by visitors from Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and other areas around the Southeast.

This event was truly a display of excellence in recreation and hospitality, with visitors connecting to our people, passions, culture and our environment – experiencing the authenticity of why we live here and love our island.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dr. John Batson’s passion drove this event and Mike Overton and the Outside Foundation pulled all the pieces together. Their work is important to the place we call home and is deeply appreciated.

Heather Rath Hilton Head Island

‘Democracy 2019’ not fulfilling Abe Lincoln’s definition

Democracy was masterfully summarized in President Lincoln’s single sentence: “... that this Nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.” That ought to be a simple enough guideline for government not to screw it up. However, real-world actions don’t always measure up to words, no matter how clearly stated.

A guy, strung out on oxycodone, robs a store, gets caught, goes to jail. An inanimate corporation that produced the drug gets fined, punishing, in rough order, its employees, R&D and capital expenditures, and stockholders. Meanwhile, no laws impeded the unethical, greedy executives who made and executed the decision to flood the market as they used their bonuses to go on vacation in the corporate jet.

Another group of unethical executives, this time on Wall Street, use their corporate business fronts to create and sell junk investments to an unsuspecting public, costing many of them their homes and/or life savings. Again, the victims are the only ones punished.

Then there is the corporate polluter, and, unsurprisingly, the only ones who suffer are the victims of the bad water or air.

See a pattern?

Not to be outdone by the executive and legislative branches, the Supreme Court decided that these inanimate corporations have First Amendment rights that give them (and their unethical executives) vast power to control elections, thereby preserving our government’s definition of “Democracy 2019.”

Abe might as well have played golf!

Richard Wallace Hardeeville

America’s elderly now the ‘invisible’

Ageism became quite evident by Julian Castro in his remarks directed to Joe Biden in the recent Democratic debate. Castro implied that Biden was old when he accused him of forgetting.

The fact that Castro’s assertion was wrong clearly pointed to ageism.

Although this was a dreadful remark, it opened a national discussion on ageism.

Under the Equality Act, ageism is one of nine protected characteristics, yet it is one of the least recognized. The fastest-growing age group of elders, those age 85 and above, are still the “invisible” of our society. Stereotypes, myths, and avoidance of contact contribute to insults or mistreatment.

Studies show that growing older is positive for the individual and for society. These individuals have more time for loved ones and friends, and more opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions. They can participate in civics and volunteering, sharing their wisdom and skills. They can have a happier outlook, better social skills and more empathy.

Older people want to live, and contribute to the communities they live in, as long as they can. Let us start humanizing and valuing older people, and provide them the dignity they have earned.

Angelina DuAine Lograsso Hilton Head Island