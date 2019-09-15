Letters to the Editor Gun insurance a flawed idea | Letters

The Aug. 18 edition of The Beaufort Gazette featured an column calling for gun owners to be required to purchase firearm insurance. Its author appears to have punishment more than insurance in mind.

To justify his demand, the writer cites various types of insurance consumers must carry. He claims his proposed gun insurance is analogous to auto insurance because it, too, is compulsory.

If that’s so, then gun insurance should exist solely to cover damages and injuries caused by a gun owner’s weapon(s). Then both types of insurance would be alike inasmuch as auto insurance covers damages and injuries due to accidents caused by the insured.

However, that’s not what the article’s author envisions. He wants to use premiums to compensate victims of gun violence and help fund mental health care as well as trauma and grief counseling for injuries caused by those who commit gun-related crimes. Thus his proposed mandate changes from insurance to a penalty imposed upon law-abiding gun owners who have not committed gun-related crimes. It clearly reflects his animosity toward them.

There’s an irony here. The author is a film reviewer. Court testimony has documented murders inspired by movies such as “Natural Born Killers.” Some were gun-related, others were not. Why doesn’t he demand that filmmakers be required to carry insurance that would compensate victims of violent crimes inspired by movies?

There are ways to lessen gun violence. Compulsory insurance is not one of them.

Kathy Allen Beaufort

Nature remains the best teacher

Robin and Worm

Early riser, late to bed

My merry robin cocks his head

Listens to a wormy squirm

A worm is dead, a robin fed.

But don’t you fret we lost a worm

He just took a crazy turn

Think about it, use your head

Worm’s not dead; he’s a robin instead!

This little verse is actually about the food web and nature’s “no waste” recycling agenda. Since humans are considered a part of this web of life, some simple things we can do today to harmonize with the rest of “creation” is to quit wasting nature’s gifts. Perhaps you remember a popular saying during the Depression ... “Use it up, wear it out, make it do... or do without.” That good advice needs recycling.

Most important is the “do without.” If we ask ourselves “do I need this?” before consuming so many unnecessary gadgets in obscene packaging, unhealthy food, road trips, energy resources, etc., we can help heal the Earth by joining nature’s frugal plan of “no waste.” When one has to shop, how about hanging out at thrift stores, following nature’s simple model of reusing resources.

So back to robin and worm. In nature, what happens to the tree that robin nests in, the nest components, and robin himself? Do they get recycled into new resources to sustain life? Can death make living possible? Of the 8.5 million-plus species on this Earth, where do humans fit in?

Debby Boots Hilton Head Island

Democrats not producing

The Democrats made many campaign promises enabling them to re-take control of the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had a bold agenda to accomplish. They have had control of the House for nine months. What have they accomplished?

President Donald Trump renegotiated a trade deal with Mexico and Canada last November. Have the Democrats ratified the deal? No.

Have they come up with a plan for improving our infrastructure? No.

Are they working to solve comprehensive immigration reform? No.

Are they funding the wall on our southern border prohibiting illegals, MS-13 gangs, drugs, murderers, rapists, terrorists, child-traffickers, etc., from coming into our country? No. They’re actually for open borders where anyone can just walk in.

Are they working on solving the DACA problem? No.

Are they changing the antiquated laws effecting the situation at the border? No.

Did they vote for Trump’s tax cuts? No.

Are they for a tax cut Trump is proposing aimed at middle-class families? No.

Are they working to improve health care and reduce the cost of drugs? No.

Do they have a plan to reduce deaths resulting from the use of opioids? No.

They’re not doing the peoples’ business. What are they doing? They’re re-doing Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation on Russian collusion. They also want to impeach Trump, who was legally elected, by investigating his personal life. They just can’t accept the results of the 2016 election.

Vince Sgroi Sun City

Disinformation, chaos and voters

President Donald Trump bellows about fake news, when it really is factual reporting he disagrees with because it is negative toward him.

However, there is actual disinformation (intentionally transmitting false information), which becomes accepted because of his attacks on legitimate media.

He creates chaos, and there are forums that embellish and pander to those who relish it.

The intense hostility to political establishments helps explain what Pew Research and others have found: a growing distrust among Republican voters of higher education as well as empirically-based science, both of which are increasingly seen as allied with the “liberal establishment.” Amazing that higher education and science are viewed by them as “liberal” and, therefore, bad.

There have been numerous materials published focused on how social media has created chaos, and how it appeals to citizens who once were on the fringes and rarely voted. But because of these attacks on liberal ideals (science, education, civil rights), they are now voting. They willingly spread disinformation. Their goal is to undermine political elites and to mobilize others against government.

These disrupters do not share rumors and false information because they believe them, but rather they are simply a tool to create havoc. A few chaotic thoughts that lead to a few clicks, retweets or shares is enough. When the disinformation is repeated across thousands of individuals it can add up to cascades of hostile political rumors, conspiracy theories and actual fake news. This is the real threat to our democracy and elections.

Richard Hammes Hilton Head Island

Politics ahead of the country

At the sixth annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference at the Migration Policy Institute, a prominent national political leader (with whom I concur on these quotes) said in 2009:

“The time for reform (of the immigration system) is now. Our system is badly broken…

“… When we use phrases like ‘undocumented workers,’ we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious.

“Above all else, the American people want their government to be serious about protecting the public, enforcing the rule of law, and creating a rational system of legal immigration that will proactively fit our needs rather than reactively responding to future waves of illegal immigration.

“People who enter the U.S. without our permission are illegal aliens, and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the United States legally.

“… All of the fundamental building blocks are in place to pass comprehensive immigration reform this session and even possibly, later this year.”

If you guessed that the speaker was none other than Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, you got it.

You spotted another Washington politician more interested in regaining/maintaining power than doing what is right for the country.

Video of him saying these words can be found on the internet. See for yourself.

I bet you can look at yourself in the mirror and say, “I care more about getting things done correctly for the country than Senator Schumer.”

Richard Geraghty Bluffton