Letters to the Editor GOP cowardly to ditch SC primary | Letters

The decision by South Carolina Republicans to skip a 2020 presidential primary is undemocratic and cowardly.

The purported reason – to save taxpayers $1.2 million – is bogus. What’s next? No primary for Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott? No primary for any elected GOP official? Isn’t that the Russian way?

President Donald Trump faces a challenge by at least three potential GOP candidates – a former South Carolina governor, a former Massachusetts governor and a former congressman from Illinois. Each has more governing experience than Trump did before he was elected. Yet the state’s GOP chairman deems them not credible.

If Trump tanks the way polls are showing, Republicans in this state could go down with him and have only themselves to blame.

They stopped being a party, now they’re a cult. And the cultists just drank the Kool-Aid.

JoAnne Gatti-Petito Bluffton

What about Sun City in Beaufort County notice of referendum?

The “Notice of Referendum” published in the Sept. 5 edition for the Beaufort County School District’s Nov. 5 referendum to authorize $344,610,000 in general obligation bonds included the following statement: “The precincts or portions thereof within the School District and locations of several polling places for such Referendum are as follows ...”

This statement was followed by a listing of Beaufort County precincts. Glaringly absent from this listing was all of the Sun City precincts located in Beaufort County.

Residents of the Sun City community located in Beaufort County have a right to vote in the school district’s referendum and the appropriate precincts should have been included in the published “Notice of Referendum.”

Cassandra Davis Bluffton

The new state of Floribama solves some mysteries

In his heroic alerts of the possible dangers of Hurricane Dorian, President Donald Trump created the new state of Floribama; founded in 2019 by, for and of the Sharpie.

The great state of Floribama consists of thousands and thousands of imaginary people, all of whom apparently attended the president’s inauguration in January 2017, and dozens of imaginary Floribamians disguised as Muslims who had trekked to northern New Jersey to celebrate the 9/11 attacks.

Pundits suggest that Floribama could be a swing state in the 2020 election, with its imaginary votes critical to the outcome both in the popular vote and the imaginary Electoral College. Perhaps one of his trusted advisors will explain to the president that imaginary votes don’t count.

Randall W. Dahl Hilton Head Island

When everyone works together on Hilton Head

I know we are all upset about the constant stress from hurricanes on Hilton Head Island, but I have to say this island is an amazing place.

From the people who have jumped in to help those of us who have had damage and huge amounts of debris, to a situation I saw today on Main Street in front of one of the assisted living places. I spotted a woman trying to wheel a gentleman in a wheelchair who had found himself out on the street. I stopped. That woman had stopped. Other cars stopped. Two motorcyclists stopped.

What an amazing place this is. Everyone has everyone else’s back. Thank you, neighbors and friends.

Carol Muller Hilton Head Island

Turn attention to the Bahamas

Re: Hurricane Dorian. Count your blessings. It cost you nothing, so give generously to those in the Bahamas who were unfortunate.

Pete Welch Hilton Head Island