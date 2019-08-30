Letters to the Editor Look at Pope Avenue: Hilton Head losing its original vision | Letters

I don’t know what Hilton Head Island town management’s “vision” is, but I’m confident it’s not in line with the original plan for this island.

Over the past few years, at least two new giant hotels have been added, a handful of new condominium complexes have been built or are being built, and the icing on the cake ... Pope Avenue, arguably the main artery to the beach and ocean, has been desimated. It has been destroyed by poor planning, greed and mismanagement.

The only thing different from Myrtle Beach? We don’t have arcades or a Ferris wheel.

Sandon Preston Hilton Head island

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s the real danger in Chicago

The New York Times headline read, “Swollen Great Lakes engulf beaches, seep into towns.”

Having lived near Lake Michigan for many years, this was threatening news. I recall periods of high and low water, when beaches shrunk (high) or harbors required dredging (low) but nothing approaching this major catastrophe.

Without naming any specific sources, the Times claims some unnamed scientists suggest climate change “could cause” even greater swings. Hmm?

While it looked bleak for my kids living in Chicago, I thought drug homicides and bankrupt city and state budgets might be bigger threats.

Curious, I did some research and discovered in the past 100 years, Lake Michigan has frequently gone up and down as much as 3 feet. Five times since 1920, it has been higher than this year (National Geographic Society). Every high level can be traced to above-average precipitation and low evaporation (cool temperatures), and vice versa for low water.

In July I took my granddaughters to a public beach near Chicago. The beach was fine and crowded with families enjoying the clean and relatively warm water. Perhaps the authors went to another beach.

My conclusion is this: The Great Lakes have been going up and down since the earth cooled. Birds that nest and people who build homes too close to the water will have a problem.

So far this year, there have been over 350 homicides in Chicago, but no fatalities attributed to rising lake levels. Does it sound like the New York Times has a climate change agenda?

Richard Bradbury Beaufort

Drop animals from the menu

Sept. 1 will mark 80 years since Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II. Three years later, he launched the Holocaust that murdered 6 million European Jews.

A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, painters, and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers, along with millions of ordinary upstanding citizens who just went along. Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable? How about our own American society?

Jewish Nobel laureate, Isaac Bashevis Singer, gave a clear answer when he wrote: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” Singer’s message is that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without even thinking about it.

Our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum “the Christian lives, the Jew dies” into an equally arbitrary “the dog lives, the pig dies.” Only the victims’ names have been changed. The blissful, self-serving ignorance of the death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains.

Our very first step on the long road to end all oppression should be to drop animals from our menus.

Ivan Petersen Hilton Head Island

The value of truth

Sadly, we have learned from the top that, for a time at least, liars may indeed prosper. Let us, while we may, teach our children the value of truth, and the liar the true end costs of a life of falsehoods.

Bob Bender Port Royal

Changing channels

Is everyone who has Direct TV as aggravated and annoyed as we are? NBC has been off the air for 41/2 months due to a dispute. What is the dispute about? There is no information on the news or any other source regarding the dispute. NBC offers varied and informative programs that we certainly enjoy. Direct TV has not given us any reason for the exclusion of NBC and that is why we are changing our server.

Sheila Rosenbaum Hilton Head Island