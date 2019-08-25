Letters to the Editor Stop it: Go-kart track bad for Hilton Head Island | Letters

I spoke at the Hilton Head Island Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

One of my statements was used in an Island Packet article. There was more substance to what I said during the time allowed.

I did not merely say “I didn’t move to Myrtle Beach,” I questioned why there is no stipulation that this go-kart track must be electric karts only and cannot be switched to gas in the future. No such agreement exists.

This track is being built in a residential area and residents of Indigo Run who live near this property already experience noise in the form of screeching and yelling from the riders on the Zip Line.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Do we want this kind of development on Hilton Head Island? We have been voted the No.1 U.S. island by Condé Nast Traveler magazine without this amusement park development.

I would like an explanation as to why the zoning was changed to allow this to go forward. Zoning changes may occur close to where you live, forcing you to contend with some type of amusement park attraction being built close to your home.

My grandchildren visit the island regularly and I have not complained once that there are no go-karts to ride.

My grandchildren who live on Hilton Head have managed to do fine without amusement park attractions. Unfortunately, they will now be living within earshot of one.

This is not by any means the only project that needs to be stopped, but it is a beginning.

Janice Turkish Hilton Head Island

‘Empty Chair’ Town Hall: Lindsey Graham is the ‘extreme’ one

Your story on the Lindsey Graham “Empty Chair” Town Hall quoted his spokesman, but you didn’t reach out to the event’s spokespeople for comment. You should have, in order to set the record straight.

The senator’s spokesman said Graham has been meeting with “thousands of constituents.” Where’s the proof? How many were at town halls where the general electorate could talk to him in person? The spokesman didn’t say.

What we do know is Graham hasn’t had a town hall meeting in Beaufort County in 2019. We know he turned down a petition in June from 850 constituents – representing a wide range of political views – for a town hall in our area.

We also know the senator will be in Bluffton in September for a reelection fundraiser, but to meet him you must donate $125. We don’t think constituents should have to pay to meet their elected representatives.

The spokesman also said Indivisible is an “extreme” liberal group. Extremism is sponsoring a bill to allow oil drilling off South Carolina’s pristine coast; opposing a ban on the sale of assault weapons; proposing the privatization of Social Security; and kidnapping and locking up immigrant children for 100 days. These are the senator’s positions, not ours. He’s the extremist.

Wes Dvorak Bluffton

Keep reporting on Jasper County schools

So let me get this right.

Jasper County school board member Tedd Moyd told your reporter to stop investigating, then told her that he wanted her to report this regarding Jasper County Superintendent Rechel Anderson: “She’s been doing a very good job since she got here.”

Well, I for one would like to praise your reporter for her ongoing investigations, letting the taxpayers of this county be aware of issues concerning what they are getting for their money.

Maybe Mr. Moyd would like to sweep these past issues of Ms. Anderson under the rug, but I am a believer that the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

By default, what else does one have to go off of, unless you have a crystal ball?

Keep up your great reporting.

Diane Foglia LaFleur Bluffton

Hilton Head sreet paving needs answers

After reading the article about the controversy over the repaving of Pope Avenue, I now understand all the residents of Hilton Head Island calling for transparency.

I spend about 10 hours a day as an Uber and Lyft driver, and I’d like to agree with the other residents.

If this contractor truly found something wrong with the base of the road once it was milled, they should halted the job and notified the Town of Hilton Head Island ASAP.

I watched these crews working at night with inadaquate lighting and what appeared to me to be other safety issues.

The stretch of road from Coligny Circle to Sea Pines Circle is like driving over the cobblestone streets in Savannah.

As a former contractor, I know that once a job is completed it is inspected by the owner. I saw town engineering trucks on site at night and wondered what, if anything, they were inspecting.

This is another in a long list of projects that seem to take forever to complete. How do they get these contracts?

Jim Engemann Bluffton

Trump’s remarks were not anti-Semitic

Plenty of ink has been spilled recently over a perennial disease infecting humankind for millennia — anti-Semitism.

Anti-Semitism has an internationally accepted definition. By that definition, the founder and leadership of the Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement, and by extension its adherents, are anti-Semitic. The two congresswomen who also support the BDS goal of eradicating the nation state of the Jewish people, are anti-Semitic.

Israel faced a lose-lose option when the two women rejected an invitation to come to Israel with the 72 other freshmen members of the congressional delegation, in favor of setting their own itinerary and agenda, to visit a non-existent state called “Palestine,” and to vilify the Jewish state.

Israel had to weigh its options. It might have let them come, and deal with the consequences; or it may have followed its own laws, and international precedent (including by the U.S., when the Obama administration banned a duly-elected member of the Israeli Knesset from entering the U.S. in 2012). When President Donald Trump then put his thumb on the scales, the eventual decision was inevitable.

The subsequent comments made by the president, on the other hand, were not anti-Semitic. Trump did not raise the specter of “dual loyalty.” He expressed his opinion that those Americans who identify as Jews and vote for the Democratic Party are disloyal to their people, disloyal to their nation state.

You may agree or disagree with that opinion, but it is inaccurate to accuse the president of an anti-Semitic remark.

William Bilek Hilton Head Island

Don’t be fooled about the so-called injustices of capitalism. It’s not true

The younger generation today is being indoctrinated by many Democratic candidates running for president about the so-called injustices of capitalism, and they are being told to embrace socialism.

Where are these injustices?

We all have the freedom to associate with whom we choose. We can talk and text freely with our smart phones. We can order a product from Amazon with one click and have it delivered to us the next day. We have the best and most advanced medical care in the world. We have hundreds of different models of cars to choose from, and when shopping for groceries, there are literally thousands of different choices in food and dairy products.

All of these things are being brought to you by capitalism, and not socialism, and are so ingrained in our daily life that we don’t give them a second thought. Yet we have a younger generation being indoctrinated to actually believe they have never seen prosperity and want to elect politicians who are advocating abolishing capitalism and our way of life.

Virtually no one in the United States is considered poor by global standards. We live in the most privileged and prosperous nation on earth and that is why destitute and truly impoverished people from all over the world are dying to get into our country.

With all of this overwhelming evidence all around us, how can young people not view this as prosperity? Wake up, younger generation, before it’s too late.

Pearce W. Hammond Okatie