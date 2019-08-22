Letters to the Editor Why the delay in action on Jasper County deputy’s racial slur? | Letters

A question remains regarding the time lapse between an employee’s departure and the exposure of the internet post by an employee of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. The use of the degrading racial slur contradicts the phrase “to serve and protect,” which is the motto of most American law enforcement agencies. The use of a racial slur indicates an attitude of racism.

Authors Carol Brunson Phillips and Louise Derman-Sparks define racism as “an institutionalized system of economic, political, social, and cultural relations that ensures that one racial group has and maintains power and privilege over all others in all aspects of life. Individual participation in racism occurs when the objective outcome of behavior reinforces these relations, regardless of intent.”

After an outcry by African American residents of Jasper County, the employee of the sheriff’s office was disciplined and subsequently asked to resign. Why did the punitive action occur only after a community outcry?

Why can’t African Americans expect the enforcement of the14th Amendment of the United States Constitution? African Americans are American citizens and residents who are entitled to the identical service and equal protection as all other American citizens and residents.

The use of, or acceptance of, a racial slur indicates the attitude of the user. The Holy Scripture (Proverbs 23:7) teaches: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.”

Richie Reed Hardeeville

Militia protection no longer needed

“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

This Second Amendment is the only one that has a justification built into it. It doesn’t simply grant us the right, like the amendment about free speech does. It’s based on a premise and a chain of reasoning,

It starts with a concern about the security of a free state and the assumption that a well-regulated militia is needed to provide this security. It then assumes that the militia does not have arms of its own and, therefore, needs the arms of its members. These individual arms are the ones that can be kept and borne. Other arms are not protected.

I don’t think there is a state in the union that doesn’t have the arms and men necessary to ensure its own security. This means the that very premise upon which the amendment was built is no longer applicable. There simply is no need for this amendment and the federal government concerning itself with the security of a state.

Maybe all that is needed by a state that wants control of its own gun laws is to tell the feds they are no longer needed and then pass their own laws.

Ed Macho Hilton Head Island

Israel should want the the congresswoman’s visit

It is unbelievable that Israel went along with President Donald Trump’s requests to ban two of our congresswomen from going to Israel.

You would think the country would want people from our Congress to see life there for themselves. They have nothing against the people.

Like myself, I’m sure they admire the social work done by Jews in the U.S., such as those in Pittsburgh helping immigrants (my favorite cause).

They are just worried about some policies of the Israeli government toward Palestinians. I ask Jewish readers from Beaufort County to write in your opinions. What do you think of the congresswomen being banned?

Fran B. Reed Hilton Head Island

Don’t fall for the huge lie: calling conservatives Nazis, or racists

Those of us who favor conservatism are being called Nazis. As a Jew, I take great offense to this broad-brush approach. I will vote for the person who convinces me that he or she most closely matches my values.

Hitler’s Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels perpetuated the thought that if you tell a lie often enough people will believe it. So calling every conservative person a Nazi and a racist is a pretty huge lie. The problem is that people are starting to believe it.

We all need to tone down the rhetoric and listen to what the candidates are proposing to help move our country forward. Don’t listen to the radical ideas that are dividing us.

Alan D. Richter Okatie