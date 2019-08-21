Letters to the Editor State reprimand of Jasper County superintendent doesn’t smell right | Letters

In May 2018 the State Department of Education seized control of Florence School District 4. The department relieved the district’s school board of its responsibilities. Superintendent Rechel Anderson, through no fault of her own, was forced to leave the district in order to be replaced by a state appointee. At that time, she had been under contract as the district superintendent for all of six months. I can’t imagine how difficult the situation was for her.

Suddenly, Anderson had to immediately find a new position since the state decided to nullify the terms of her employment contract. Fortunately for her and the Jasper County School District, she was interviewed and hired as our district superintendent.

Anderson hit the ground running from the moment she arrived here. It’s amazing how well-prepared, hard-working, organized and dedicated she is. It’s also evident that she has a deep and abiding concern for our children. Under her leadership, our district is on the road to recovery. She has been a breath of fresh air for all of us.

Now, 13 months after Anderson’s departure from Florence School District 4, the State Department of Education decides to issue a letter of reprimand to her. This absolutely doesn’t smell right. Remember, this newspaper’s article stated that she has no record of prior disciplinary actions.

Anderson has dedicated herself to improving our educational system. We need to support her efforts.

Kevin Karg Bluffton

Beaufort County school board back at it

Your recent editorial clearly outlines the inept handling of a grievance matter by the school board chair. In fact, so inept that school board members are still left in the dark as to what this whole situation entails.

The board chair, who campaigned for this position, fails to work with and fully communicate with the other duly elected and equally representative school board members. Why is that, and why would this be perfectly acceptable to the other school board members? What’s their motivation for this attitude? Who are they covering for?

It only took six months to prove all these words of rebuilding community trust and transparency was false rhetoric. They have just proved that nothing has really changed.

Now newly hired superintendent Frank Rodriguez has to deal with handling damage control for a situation created by his employers in order for a positive referendum vote to happen.

What a mess.

Lyn Piwko Bullard Hilton Head Island

Can Italy help repave Pope Avenue?

I read the article concerning the paving job on Pope Avenue. At this point, the Town of Hilton Head Island and the contractor are pointing fingers at each other as to whose fault it is and who should pay to repave it.

I suggest the mayor of Hilton Head be contacted to try and resolve it. Surely his trip to Italy at the taxpayers’ expense would help him with this issue since he stated how beneficial the trip was.

Patricia Bender Hilton Head Island

Beaufort County school board needs transparency

Wow. The Beaufort County Board of Education is at it again.

I thought with some new board members things would be different, but it appears I was wrong.

The board hired a law firm to get client-attorney privilege, but aren’t we the citizens of Beaufort County the client, since we paid them?

We don’t need to hear the complete details, but we the citizens need to know which school board member the complaint was against to determine if he or she would be qualified to continue representing their district.

This is another reason why this board will not get approval for new bond issues (I agree the students need new schools but we cannot trust the board with our money and I will be voting “no” when the board requests the bond this year).

Sad that the school board can’t be transparent. I hope The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet get to the bottom of this scandal. (Are there other issues that the board has swept under the rug, that we know of?)

Frank Martin Beaufort

Enough is enough: We are better than Trump

No other president has occupied the news cycle as President Donald J. Trump — whether it is through “tweets,” informal news briefings on the White House driveway, his comments at rallies, or actual formal press conferences.

Recently, Trump read a scripted teleprompter speech in response to the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. It was a speech that was written to mourn the loss of lives and help heal the American psyche.

The president delivered the speech in a manner that belied his belief, and when he was released from the teleprompter he referred to “Toledo” as a city in mourning, then rather quickly referred to Ohio and Texas just before he got to the “God bless” wrap-up.

Later, the news carried the story about a big ICE raid in Mississippi. No mention was made of MR 13 arrests, or drug or human traffickers. It was simply 680 people who were employed – illegally – to kill, pluck and clean chickens.

So many people have said, “We are better than this” and “Enough is enough.” I agree.

Dick Briggs Fripp Island

A vote with wallet is a vote for Trump

Having failed to sink the Trump presidency via the FBI-sponsored Russian collusion hoax, the Democratic media is doing its best to sink both the administration and the U.S. economy.

They point to volatility in the always-volatile stock market as evidence that Americans are concerned about the economy. Mind you, these are the same people who use the same indicator that only the wealthy are invested in, and benefit from, stock dividends.

This is also the same group of media Democrats who were giddy and horribly wrong in predicting that Hillary Clinton was up 13 points on Election Day 2016.

As for the tariffs having a negative effect on our economy, as jobs (mostly manufacturing jobs) have come back to America from slave-wage nations, the higher cost of labor can be expected to affect bottom lines, which in turn affects stock dividends. But since that only affects the “vile 1%,” who cares? Surely not Democrats and their party of victims.

The bottom line you should care about is your own. It is said the electorate votes first with its wallet. And the bottom line is that under President Donald Trump and his economy, everyone, including the fear-mongering, recession-wishing, poll-worshiping Democrats and their mouthpiece media, is enjoying fatter wallets.

Timothy Patrick Rose Varnville

‘Fake news’ can’t possibly make up Trump’s insulting tweets

I don’t hate anyone. However, for those who are accustomed to contempt and mudslinging as norms today, you might as well label me a Trump hater.

A recent writer listed Democratic “mouthpieces” that we often hear our president call “fake news,” but I don’t get my information from these. I get it directly from the source because I am on President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed.

He has tweeted over 17,000 times since announcing his candidacy. On Aug. 10, I received 13 messages directly from the president of the United States on my phone. I don’t need the media to tell me what he is thinking.

Most of his tweets are pure politics, insults, name-calling, self-acclamation, or random divisive thoughts. He fires people by tweet, e.g. the “dumb as a rock” Secretary of State. He praises Putin and Un, then trashes American institutions.

Few tweets are actually about real government business or issues, except on occasion, he announces major U.S. policy change in 140 characters.

The “fake news” can’t possibly make this stuff up.

Perry E. Dukes Beaufort