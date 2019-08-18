Letters to the Editor Where are the whining employers when Hilton Head/Bluffton commuter buses need help? | Letters

I have waited a few days to listen for an outcry regarding Colleton County’s decision to defund the Hilton Head Island commuter bus. To date the silence has been deafening.

Where are all the employers who moan, groan, whine and complain about the labor shortage? Why are they not stepping forward? They are absolutely right, there is a shortage of willing workers in the Hilton Head Island area, a resort town without enough permanent population to support itself. So here’s a group of people willing to commute two hours — each way, plus wait time on both ends — for a $10 or $12 an hour job.

Where are the hotels, the restaurants, and anyone else dependent on these folks to work in or purchase from their businesses? Those are the people, the mega-corporations and the business owners, who should be financing this bus (and as many more buses as they can fill with competent labor from surrounding areas), not an out-of-county agency.

Let’s be honest, a hotel that raised its rate by a few dollars, or a restaurant that charges a bit more for an appetizer or entree, or a merchant who raises prices a point will not see any less business. Resort pricing is resort pricing and tourists expect resort prices when they come to Hilton Head. But they also expect excellent, attentive, professional service.

This is a cost of doing business. Treat it as such. By the way, check with your accountant. It may be a legitimate deductible labor expense.

Barry “Chip” Miller Bluffton

Address the root of the immigration problem: Employers

One of the reasons I have been reluctant to support a southern border wall has to do with how one should approach a solution to a problem. Generally speaking, it is best to first understand the root causes of a problem.

I believe the greatest root cause of our immigration woes has been the ability for those here illegally to find gainful employment. For the most part, these folks work, and often are doing jobs that can be hard to fill otherwise. Granted, more recently, political asylum has also been a driver.

E-Verify began life in the mid-’90s and by the mid-2000s was pretty reliable. Strangely, the U.S. government has never required its use, except for government jobs. Today, less than half the states require its use.

If we are serious about controlling our borders, illegal immigrants, etc., we should insist on its use, and punish companies that don’t use it. Mississippi requires employers to use E-Verify, so either they are very lax at enforcing this, or E-Verify is not very trustworthy. How else could ICE pick up 680 illegal workers in one action?

Our country desperately needs comprehensive immigration reform that includes a work visa of some sort. It should be accompanied by a law requiring the use of E-Verify, or something better, with stiff penalties for non-compliance.

Will we get such needed legislation? Not as long as immigration remains an election tool. God forbid what would happen if the president were to get the GOP and Democrats together to actually solve the problem.

William Griffith Ladys Island

The silent gun revolution

You can determine the future lives of thousands of children and young adults by staying silent — even though you’re filled with rage.

You understand that the deaths of our children is not enough to change the current group of paid-for politicians, as witnessed by the fact they do nothing except provide platitudes after every mass murder.

So, don’t say a word.

Smile, nod, and agree with all the people who love their guns more than their children.

Then, in the solitary space of the voting booth, you can change everything with a silent revolution. Do not vote for anyone who has been in office. They have had a chance to save our future and have refused. Continue to put new people into office until they finally answer to us.

No shouting, no screaming, no lies, no hatred — just silent conviction shared with everyone who loves their children more than their guns.

Share this silently. You can cause a revolution.

Steve and Sara Gerhart Bluffton