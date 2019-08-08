Letters to the Editor Trash mountain in Okatie: Where are all the activists now? | Letters

See how Jasper County’s trash mountain has grown in four years’ time Take a quick tour of the Materials Recovery Center construction debris recycling facility on Schinger Avenue, off of S.C. 170 in Okatie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a quick tour of the Materials Recovery Center construction debris recycling facility on Schinger Avenue, off of S.C. 170 in Okatie.

Every morning lately, as I roll out of bed, slip on my Skechers and head out for my early morning walk, I smell IT — the toxic fumes from a neighboring business and its mountain of smoldering debris.

And where are the activists who took the choice out of “paper or plastic,” and who decided plastic straws were harmful to the environment, forcing us all to use worthless paper straws that deteriorate long before the ice has melted in my Diet Coke?

Is the turtle population more important than the health and welfare of our human neighbors? Why aren’t the “Turtle Troopers,” the “Plastic Bag Posse” and the “Straw Stormers” using their activism to help solve this issue that’s hurting both the environment and our human neighbors?

Lee Stearns Bluffton

How we could celebrate Woodstock

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Folk Festival, when 500,000 young Americans gathered for a “love in” in a sleepy upstate New York village to smoke pot and listen to live music. In 1969 we also landed a man on the moon. The Miracle Mets won the World Series, and a half million U.S. troops were in Vietnam. It was an interesting year to say the least.

Today we have insane gunmen killing people at concerts and shopping malls, we are thinking of going back to the moon, the not-so-Miracle Mets are in fourth place of the National League East, and there are about 100,000 troops in the Middle East.

A while ago Billy Joel composed a time capsule of political and cultural events when he penned, “We didn’t start the fire, it was always burning since the world’s been turning.” A reminder that no matter how crazy the world seems today, it has always been that way and will continue to be crazy as long as life continues to exist.

It may be time for another “love in.” I will leave it up to the promoters to find the appropriate location since pot is now legal in several states. Why not celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock by taking the time to be kind and respectful to each other?

Howard D. Sassman Bluffton

You can help prevent suicide with Bluffton march

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, but there is something we can do about it.

Each year, thousands of people participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Community Walks, raising awareness and letting people know they are not alone.

Join us on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton as we walk to fight suicide. Funds raised support research, education, advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide.

Remember: Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you. Come be a part of the movement that’s helping create a culture that’s smart about mental health. To register go to AFSP.org/hiltonhead. Together, we can stop suicide.

Vanessa Riley Hilton Head Island

Why the contrast in filing charges in deaths on Beaufort County waterways?

Interesting. It took but a few days to charge a 19-year-old Pennsylvania man in a fatal Jet Ski collision recently, but it took almost two months for Paul Murdaugh to be charged in the death of Mallory Beach. Interesting.

Roger Elmore Beaufort

The right to bear arms

The Second Amendment kills.

Jim Alberto Hilton Head Island