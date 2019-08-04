Letters to the Editor Close the median crossovers on U.S. 278 | Letters

Traffic cameras show aftermath of fatal US 278 wreck near Hilton Head One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on westbound U.S. 278 in Bluffton, near the bridges to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on westbound U.S. 278 in Bluffton, near the bridges to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

All median crossovers should disappear on U.S. 278.

They are beyond “an accident waiting to happen.” They’ve already happened.

Start with the ones at Island West, Vaden Nissan, Rose Hill (before the light), Plantation Business Park, Sheridan Park.

A resident of Island West was at the median waiting to cross over to go into her community and a vehicle suddenly turned into the median opposite her, where there is a clear sign on U.S. 278 indicating no one should be turning there. Now her view of oncoming traffic was blocked.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We’ve all seen people waiting in a median to cross over heavy U.S. 278 traffic to their destination and make the run at frightening, death-defying moments.

Add to the median nightmare drivers on their phones texting.

I cannot fathom why there is no light at Windmill Harbour. How do those residents defy death getting out, let alone cross over from a median with the hoards of traffic coming on and off the bridge?

A recent article stated, “The turning lanes into Windmill Harbour have been the site of several accidents in recent years, but none was fatal.” Is that in any way a good thing?

The same article pointed out suggestions to “partially” close a designated median (what does partially mean?), and building “a new median crossover” at another designated place. No. Medians are dangerous.

The traffic here is going to continue to get worse. Correcting current safety hazards should have priority over the “beautification” of our roadways.

Barbara Costa Bluffton

Look up while walking on the beach

Most beach-walkers walk in a straight line parallel to the ocean with eyes straight ahead. Ninety percent of the time they spend looking at the sand they will soon be walking on. Maybe 10% of the time, they make the effort to turn their heads and look at the crashing waves, the distant horizon and the deep blue sea. What a shame to be spending most of one’s time just looking at sand.

Here’s a suggestion: Zig-zag when you walk the beach.

Since it is natural to orient your head the way your body is facing, walking at angles to the shoreline, for 50 to 100 yards at a time, will lend itself to either looking at the ocean or at the grassy dunes and majestic homes that adorn the oceanfront. If you want to look at the water more than the dunes and homes, take short zigs toward the homes and longer zags angling back toward the water.

For more such offerings, visit me on Facebook or at Dorsel.com. See you at the beach!

Tom Dorsel Hilton Head Island

American can’t stand more Trump

Here in the South, we may have “infestations” of termites, palmetto bugs or snakes; however, the worst infestation is located in Washington, D.C., primarily at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the Congressional buildings.

This contagion has a name ... Donald Trump. His mouth spews bigotry and prevarication on a daily basis. He called a group of neo-Nazis in Virginia “good people” and maintains bromances with murderous foreign despots; yet, he denigrates true patriots like John McCain, John Lewis, Elijah Cummings and the Obamas.

He vowed to “Make America Great Again,” but instead he has lined the pockets of the Trump family and his bootlickers, like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, and he has ignored any benefits for the middle- or lower-income, hard-working citizens. How about the promises to the farmers and the coal miners?

His policy on immigration is barbaric and amoral by separating children from their refugee parents and incarcerating them in cages without basic needs. Is that the new American way?

He swore that he would not touch Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, which are not entitlements. Well, guess what, folks? All are on the chopping block next year.

When is enough, enough? Before you enter the voting booth in 2020, please think about whether our democracy and U.S. Constitution mean anything to you. Right now, they are both in crisis. Four more years with Trump and his contempt for the rule of law could spell the end for both.

Elizabeth Dowling Bluffton

Trump not a racist

Normally I do not opine on national events, but your left-wing slant and other media distortions are getting way overboard.

For almost three years, there have been allegations that President Donald Trump somehow conspired with the Russians to win the 2016 election. This charge was investigated and found wanting. Robert Mueller admitted under oath that he was not, in any way, impeded by anyone in his investigation.

The replacement attempt to discredit Trump is “racism.”

Here is how it works. African American politicians, movie stars, or athletes go on some media and opine that Trump is a racist. When the president jabs back, all howl about how the president talks to people of color. Thankfully, most of us are aware of cause and effect.

Trump in not a racist. Trump is a job creator. That’s a big, big plus for me. Vote.

Peter F. Zych Hilton Head Island

America in a dilemma

What kind of a person do we want as our president? Will it be someone who represents a liberal mindset, or a conservative politician?

Do we want someone who speaks the truth, or a person who continually vacillates according to the audience? Do we want a free thinker or a traditionalist? It usually doesn’t matter; they all promise everything and then deliver nothing.

One dilemma we have is that our large cities attract people looking for employment. Workers could be illegal, extremely uneducated, very unskilled at anything useful, or all the above. While their population numbers can be low, hard-working, middle-of-the-road people are sometimes hard to find.

The problem is further compounded by the fact each voting group is seeking a different type of leader. Some want a liberal who will promise the “good life,” and the others are looking for a strong, conservative individual willing to do “whatever is right,” whatever that is.

So what do we do? We have reached a point where politics has become an Aztec soccer game; the loser sacrifices everything. We have two large, uncontrollable groups tearing each other apart, all in the interest of the American people.

Our conflicted behavior will, needlessly, have to be resolved by another generation. This cannot be what Presidents Truman and Eisenhower envisioned for us.

Maybe our third president, Thomas Jefferson, was correct: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

Clifton Jester Bluffton

Trump intends to divide nation

All political issues can be debated and resolved by reasonable people of good will. That is the beauty of our unique democratic form of government. The process can be maddeningly slow and sometimes less than fully satisfactory. Yet, it has served us well for over 200 years.

Unfortunately, recent events have reinforced my belief that Donald Trump is not “a reasonable person of good will.” He is the antithesis. He is the most intentionally divisive president in history.

While he is happy to pour gasoline on any random, prickly issue, there should be no misunderstanding his primary goal — to divide the country by stoking the hateful fires of racism. The potential for violence in our streets increases with each inflammatory tweet.

Many Trump supporters are quick to denounce his character and personality, but they “like his policies.” While his policies can be reasonably debated, his character cannot. Seriously, would you tolerate such despicable character traits in your pastor, school principal, mayor or Little League coach?

Trump’s efforts to divide us will continue and intensify. He should be removed from office by whatever legal means available.

Rick Bolger Hilton Head Island