Letters to the Editor It’s the environment, stupid | Letters

In the 1992 presidential campaign a catchy slogan dazzled American voters: “It’s the economy, stupid!” And the economy has played the starring role in every campaign since.

However, in increasing degrees, both figurative and literal, America is “woke” to what our predecessors knew all along: “It’s the environment, stupid!”

In recorded mid-19th century speeches, Suquamish Chief Si’ahl scolded pernicious European newcomers to the American West: “The earth does not belong to us; we belong to the earth. We did not weave the web of life; we are merely a strand in it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. When the green hills are covered with talking wires and the wolves no longer sing, what good will the money you paid for our land be then?” Si’ahl — pronounced “Seattle” by the settlers — was among the first to recognize that the economy was handmaiden to the environment, not the other way around. But no one listened.

Today, as Chief Si’ahl’s conceptual web of life suffers from benign neglect at the hands of government, the riches of the World Wide Web’s digital revolution have been dispersed to the pragmatic few at the top of the economic food chain.

Time’s a-wasting, folks. Support the Green New Deal and Sunrise Movement, sprung from the concern of youth activists who want to wrest the fate of the planet from the hands of old political hacks, who, not surprisingly, will risk the future for instant economic gratification. Why not? They won’t be around to cry over the mass extinctions and climatic catastrophes already under way.

Debby Boots Hilton Head Island

Trump unique in that he commands

Donald, Donald what are we to do with you?

Don’t you realize yet that it is the mainstream media, the Democrats and the bureaucrats and not you that sets the agenda in Washington? That has been the unspoken rule for nearly a century. Why do you not understand and do as the previous presidents have done?

Every president that I can remember reacted to what others determined were the issues of the day. President Trump is unique in that he commands, both during his life as a developer and now as president, others to react to him, his words and ideas.

The mainstream media reacts to his words every day. While some may consider his words, especially in his tweets, blasphemous, the Democrats and the media continue to make him and his words and actions the center of attention. Republicans hope they never catch on.

Almost every issue that the president and Republicans are for, the Democrats, by rote, are against, even though when the Democrats were in power they were for the same issues. Might we mention immigration?

Prior to the 2016 presidential election it was said that it was the most important election of modern times. And it was. However, in November 2020 it is once again the most important election of our time.

Please vote and vote wisely.

Tom Hatfield Hilton Head Island

Let Graham and Trump try 400 days in a cell

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham doesn’t care if immigrants are incarcerated for more than 400 days in one of President Donald Trump’s concentration camp cells. Maybe Graham and Trump should be locked up in one of Trump’s cells for 400 days.

That would be one giant step towards “making America great again.”