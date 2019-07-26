Letters to the Editor Applaud GOP for taking up Teddy Roosevelt’s conservation legacy

When you’re a dual resident of South Carolina and New Hampshire, both early primary states, it’s difficult to avoid political news. I hear a lot of it, and much of it sounds the same. But today felt different.

Today, I watched a fellow conservative and my South Carolina senator, Sen. Lindsey Graham, take a bold step toward reclaiming the environment as a conservative priority. I was proud to witness the launch of the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus, with all eight members Republicans.

There is nothing contradictory about conservatism and conservation. If you believe in “America first,” you should want our men and women on the leading edge of growing industries to create cleaner energy sources. If you love fishing or hunting, you should want to make sure there will always be fish in our rivers and game in our woods. If you love this country, you should want to protect it.

I feel so strongly about conservation that, as both a constituent and the board chair for The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina, I went to Washington, D.C., in June to meet with Sen. Graham on that very topic. I told him then that his support of various environmental bills made me proud to have him as a senator. I feel that way even more today.

Thank you, Sens. Lindsey Graham, Cory Gardner, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Richard Burr, Steve Daines and Reps. Brian Mast and Will Hurd for taking this important step forward.

Jim Rothnie Brays Island

Gender of writer is no way to choose a book

The recent Leonard Pitts column about male/female authors got me thinking. I am an avid reader and realized I have probably read an equal number of novels by both through all my years.

My reading choices may be sparked by the title, if it’s a genre to my liking, even a book’s cover, by the summary description, by the reviews, by recommendations.

Thinking back, my earlier reading years involved novels mainly by male authors. Did they outnumber female authors at that time? No idea. I transitioned to female authors as I discovered novels I loved (Anita Shreve, Elizabeth Berg, Alice Hoffman, Lisa Maxwell, Jodi Picoult, to name but a few). If I read one by a male who portrays a female protagonist in a light with which I may identify, it’s a bonus. And vice versa.

Unfortunately, it’s true that people indeed have biases of which they are not even aware. But it never once occurred to me to choose a book to read based upon the author’s gender. How sad if there are people who do.

Barbara Costa Bluffton

Organizations: Don’t require me to use social media, because I don’t

A recent article in The Beaufort Gazette about an event taking place at the Water Festival opening ceremony referred to the organization’s website. I Googled the website and found the Beaufort location for the event only to discover I must join Facebook in order to read about it.

Believe it or not, organizations and businesses, some people do not use or even trust Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, or any other social media, nor do they want to be forced into joining them in order to get information.

Man-up and create a website I can access to read about you without having to “join” a social media network that makes millions of dollars through targeting my information to allow advertisers to blanket “my account” with ads while not safeguarding my identity. The publicity may be free for you, but it may not be in the best interest of your audience.

Charlene Shufelt Lady’s Island