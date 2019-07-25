Letters to the Editor Land near proposed Jasper port a wise purchase for SC | Letters

Gov. Nikki Haley speaks about the Jasper Ocean Terminal project FILE: Gov. Nikki Haley speaks about the status of the Jasper Ocean Terminal project during a news conference at the Jasper County Government Building on May 2, 2016, in Ridgeland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FILE: Gov. Nikki Haley speaks about the status of the Jasper Ocean Terminal project during a news conference at the Jasper County Government Building on May 2, 2016, in Ridgeland.

A recent letter alleging a “sweetheart deal” in connection with the planned purchase of the Sherwood Plantation in Jasper County is misguided and overlooks a couple of important points. As chairman of the SouthernCarolina Alliance board of directors, I would like to set the record straight.

Construction of the proposed Jasper Ocean Terminal is a long-term project whose completion is years away. Purchase of the Sherwood Plantation property now has benefits for two important reasons:

First, it can play an immediate role as home to new job-producing industries. While due diligence continues on the port, we need jobs now. Businesses locating on the Sherwood property today can provide immediate employment while helping to demonstrate the need for the Port before its construction begins.

Secondly, some of these businesses will undoubtedly become port customers, receiving and shipping goods from around the world. The Sherwood property is conveniently located near Interstate-95 with ready access to the port. That said, purchase of this strategically situated parcel creates a win-win with good jobs now and ultimately offers support for the new port as it begins operation in the future.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Purchase and development of speculative property is a core principle of successful economic development. In this highly competitive arena, the old saying is definitely true, “If you build it, they will come.” The Sherwood property and the new port can work hand-in-hand to ensure that both are successful and that the region, as a whole, benefits. That’s what I call a sweetheart deal.

L. Martin Sauls IV Ridgeland

Trump’s policy defies US values

Sen. Lindsey Graham recently visited a migrant detention center in Texas and observed people being held in inhumane conditions. Attempts have been made to downplay the situation, despite video footage of the squalid facilities. I would like to remind him that President Donald Trump’s policy of mistreatment of people in custody is contrary to international law and the norms of Western democracies.

Proper ventilation, clean water, bedding and items to maintain hygiene are the most basic necessities that should be provided to anyone in custody. Denying asylum seekers proper care is using cruelty as a deterrent. Also, this is yet another attempt to hold people hostage in exchange for border wall funding.

Since World War II, the United States has set an example for human rights for the rest of the world. After viewing the atrocities that took place during the war, we pledged that human rights should be protected by the rule of law. There is now an established standard of care for people in custody, whether they are prisoners or war, inmates on death row or migrants in detention.

I encourage the senator to review the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as a reminder of our obligation to protect human rights under international law. A detention center on American soil shouldn’t in any way resemble a Russian gulag or a crowded prison in Thailand.

For the love of humanity, reflect on our commitments, our values as a nation and adhere to the set of standards we ourselves established.

Lisa Lemen Hilton Head Island

Respect diversity, but it’s one flag, one language, one nation

Diversity is by definition, divisive and the bane of civilized countries.

From the Latin root divertere: to turn aside or divorce.

To that, add divert and divide.

Original definition of the word diverse: different in character or quality, essentially different.

A new definition for diverse emerged in the 1990s, expanded to “including and promoting persons of previously under-represented minority identities.”

Each definition suggests coexistence rather than assimilation, a modern-day recipe for failure. The blame must be mutually shared.

Diverse opinions spawn arguments. Intellectual diversity is a positive if the outcome is a merging or creative blending of varying thoughts and ideas, but when combined with our current tribal mentality and our emotional/political diversity, it is a disaster.

Unfortunately, in today’s world, diversity is more often a fragmentation than a unification.

Rather than our country being considered diverse, I would much prefer the USA be considered and focused on being an inclusive, blended nation. A country that recognizes, honors and celebrates the previous cultures of its adopted citizenry, yet merges and embraces a common set of values, a standard language, a respect for its people, along with the history and sacrifices that made us the country that immigrants want to be a part of.

Diversity should be respected and encouraged, but homogeneity should be our common goal. One flag, one language, one nation!

Bill Kuttruff Hilton Head Island

Americans wants no part of socialism

When I see the majority of the Democratic presidential candidates embracing socialism, I think it might be time for a history lesson. Here are some quotes from past socialist leaders that you need to read.

“Through clever and constant application of propaganda, people can be made to see paradise as hell, and also the other way around, to consider the most wretched sort of life as paradise.” “We are socialists; we are the enemies of today’s capitalistic economic system ... and we are determined to destroy this system under all conditions.” Adolph Hitler.

“The state reserves the right to be the sole interpreter of the needs of society.” “We have buried the putrid corpse of liberty.” Benito Mussolini.

“Capitalism is using its money; we socialists throw it away.” “The Cuban model doesn’t even work for us anymore.” Fidel Castro

“Capitalism is destroying the world.” “I am convinced that the path to a new, better and possible world is not capitalism; the path is socialism.” Hugo Chavez

“We don’t let them have ideas, why would we let them have guns.” “It is enough that the people know that there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count them decide everything.” Joseph Stalin

If you don’t know who these people were and what socialism did to the citizens of their countries and to the world, you need to quickly get a history book and read up on them. History repeats itself, and you want no part of that history.

Jim Dickson St. Helena Island

2020 election is for the soul of America

A recent letter reminded me that the very soul of this country is at stake. I don’t blame the letter writer, I blame politicians and their reliance on sound bites to push an agenda.

Nowhere in the United States Constitution that begins “We the People of the United States …” does it refer to “us” and “them.” Individuals from all races, ethnicities, religious affiliations, and political spectrums are included in the word “People.” You may not agree with someone, but that person has a right to his or her opinion.

At worst, if you don’t like any of the Congresswomen referred to as “The Squad,” then don’t listen to them. Don’t vote for them if you live in their districts. Better yet, formulate reasoned, constructive criticisms and alternatives to their points of view.

They are not Communists who hate our country, as Sen. Lindsey Graham says. They should not be threatened by crowds that chant “send her back,” or a president who tweets that they should “go back” to their country of origin.

We (Americans) are better than that. We all fail when we vote for our pocketbook and not the ideals that actually make our country “great.” Remember that in 2020 when you vote for our soul. Your children will thank you.

Kim Corley St. Helena Island

Send Hilton Head’s mayor to rocking chair

Let’s see now, we know Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann visited Verona, Italy. But maybe he found time to fit in Rome and Paris.

In any case, let’s make the mayor a one-term mayor. This way he can pull out his old rocking chair and watch his beloved New York Yankees over and over.

Jim Vosler Hilton Head Island