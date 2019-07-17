Letters to the Editor Come see new Hilton Head Island Rec Center | Letters

Our community has a lot to be thrilled about with the opening of the new Island Recreation Center, a fantastic community center and resource for residents and visitors from preschoolers to seniors. As president of the board of directors of the Hilton Head Island Recreation Association, I am excited about the future of recreation in our community.

Since opening Jan. 7, total participant visits at the Rec Center have more than tripled to over 28,000. The center added over 50 land/water fitness programs. The after-school program and summer day camp offer programming 252 days of the year, along with 2,575 hours of preschool care.

Hilton Head Island’s only public pool is at the Rec Center. The $13.2 million project was fully funded by the Town of Hilton Head Island, and People for Parks raised $1.3 million to upfit the new building. Last year, the association provided $283,000 in scholarships for children.

The association is a nonprofit founded in 1977 to provide unmet recreation needs on the island. It built the first recreation center in 1978 on Cordillo Parkway. A larger rec center was built by the town on the current site in 1987, with expansion completed this year.

Recreation is a true community partnership. The association has partnered with the town since it incorporated in 1983, which has allowed us to manage town-owned parks and recreation facilities.

Over the years we have increased programs and services for the 40,000-plus residents and 2.5 million visitors to the community.

Come by and see this outstanding new facility at 20 Wilborn Road.

Mary Hall Hilton Head Island

Thank you, Rev. Hamilton

When I came forward in St. James Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island to join, Dr. Charles Hamilton asked me why I was up there. I said, “I want to be a member of your church.” He looked surprised because there were few Caucasians, but he gave me a great smile and made me feel so welcome.

When they called me “sister,” I felt I was truly part of the family and all the congregation came to give me welcome hugs.

Each service has a time when everyone goes around and hugs everyone else. I welcomed that.

Rev. Charles continued to make me feel at home. He called me a mother and invited me to sit up front with the other mothers where we received a special welcome before each sermon.

His sermons were always so “on the mark,” telling each of us what we wanted or needed to hear. His voice would rise with enthusiasm as he showed his great feeling for life and for people and for God. Also, there was the great music of singing as we all stood and clapped enthusiastically. The Reverend tearing into the piano like he were setting it afire with joyous sounds, including the drummer and the saxophone player.

I was at home.

I especially liked the New Year’s Eve services when they read the words of Abraham Lincoln in the Emancipation Proclamation, and we held hands in a circle and sang.

I wish I had known he passed. I would certainly have been at his service, but I carry with me the joy he passed on to me. Thank you, Reverend Charles.

Fran B. Reed Hilton Head Island

What’s next from the White House on drug costs?

Just when you think that you have heard it all, we now learn from Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar II that we “have been too long being asked to overpay for drugs to subsidize the socialist systems of Europe.”

He further stated, “It’s time for the American patient to stop propping up the socialism of Europe.”

In the height of my naivete, I always believed that these prices were the result of the lobbying by the pharmaceutical and insurance lobbies and the inability of Medicare to negotiate directly with the manufacturer.

Incidentally, only the VA can negotiate pricing with the drug maker.

The White House just killed a proposal to reduce drug pricing for older consumers and a federal judge threw out a proposal that drug companies disclose their prices in TV ads.

We now await the next proposal from the White House aimed at lowering prescription drug prices.

Murray Turka Hilton Head Island