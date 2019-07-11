Letters to the Editor Old white men not the problem | Letters

A certain cadre of nefarious mouthpieces has been repeating a rant about “old white men.” It is the old demographic that has created all of their perceived world problems.

Throughout humankind’s existence, the aged have been revered for longevity and their body of collected experiences, knowledge, and patience. Cultures call them wise men, rabbis, pro tempores, executives. They have lived through many situations, witnessed great and horrific outcomes, made mistakes and succeeded.

“Older people” have studied and understand many facets of business and public life.

“Older people” measure and quantify risks and invest in opportunities that contain manageable consequences. They deliberate, discern, consider history, debate, and consider as many different options as they can. They consider everything, lifelong experience and thought added, before settling on a plan. They know the plan may not survive the shock of battle and they are prepared to make necessary adjustments to arrive at the best outcome.

The U.S. is approaching another presidential campaign season that will exhaust even the most interested pol. If you believe humankind has the ability as a collective majority to be the best arbiter of justice and purveyor of wealth, I’m praying for you. Yes, praying.

The “aged” also know that time-tested principles of life, truth, dedication, honor, righteousness, experience, love, and honesty, are rare foundational elements of success emanating from our creator as inalienable, not from our government.

Praise to our “older generation” who consider these attributes and have lived through much.

Timothy S. Wyld Okatie

God’s free will not an excuse for abortion

A recent letter saying that God gave women the choice to abort their babies is full of errors. God has given humans free will to choose good or evil. Free will cannot be cited as justification to allow moral choices that strike at the fundamental rights of others.

A mother’s choice to kill her unborn baby cannot be justified by a notion of free choice. The rights of a mother are not superior to the rights of the unborn baby.

The writer states society is unwilling to share in the financial burden of an unwanted child. Wrong.

There are 2 million individuals wanting to adopt and there are pregnancy help centers across the U.S., including two in our area. Over 4,000 individuals will adopt a handicapped child.

Dr. Bernard Nathanson was the architect of the word “choice” and he said he laughed when he and others strategized the “catchy” words to capture public opinion. Nathanson, who killed over 60,000 babies, later converted to the Culture of Life.

Catherine Koncul Okatie

Leonard Pitts is right: Read a book by female author

Thanks to Leonard Pitts Jr. for revealing his bias against female authors in his column (“Opening myself up to stories written by women”) published July 5.

As an avid female reader (and author myself), I also realized several years ago that most books I read were written by men. Since that realization I have paid more attention to authors and consciously read more works by women.

I recently read an article from a book critic who challenged herself to read only women authors for the next year. Leonard is correct that people have biases that they are not aware of, and we must intentionally look for opportunities to be more inclusive.

It is important to try to see things from different perspectives – history is being rewritten to show significant events from a woman’s perspective.

A challenge to your readers: Read a book from a female author for your next adventure.